"Truly disgusting": Gigi Hadid faces backlash ahead of 'Project Runway' debut

News of Gigi Hadid's Project Runway debut doesn't seem to have gone down well among social media users. Many are coming down hard on the model for the family drama that has made headlines in the past few days.

If it makes things any better, Gigi Hadid shot for the episode ahead of the chaos that went down in the Hadid-Malik household. She will be on Bravo's reality competition series as a guest judge, scoring designers based on their floral ensembles.

Gigi Hadid draws severe flak, social media is not ready for her yet

While some dubbed her a "snake," others shared their opinion of the ongoing feud that has definitely fractured, if not ended, the young couple's relationship. The criticism is turning out to be quite severe, to say the least.

Most are siding with Zayn Malik (Instagram screenshot)

Gigi Hadid faces severe backlash ahead of Project Runway premiere (Instagram screenshot)

The criticism is endless (Instagram screenshot)

All about the Hadid-Malik drama

It all began with an insider's quote to TMZ, who alleged that Malik was physically aggressive towards Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid during an argument. This was followed by the singer's response, in which he denied "striking" senior Hadid.

Malik maintained his stance in the official statement as well.

A part of it reads:

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

What can viewers expect from Project Runway episode 4?

Premiering on 4 November 2021 on Bravo starting at 9.00pm Eastern Time (ET), episode 4 has a nice and bright surprise for fans. Designers will be tasked with creating clothing that is strictly floral and judging them will be Hadid, alongside Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell and Nina Garcia. Much like the Halloween-themed episode, this promises a lot of fun too.

