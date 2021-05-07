"Try faking my voice for more than a day": Corpse Husband claps back at those who think his voice is fake

Corpse Husband recently issued a definitive response to all those who believe his voice is fake.

One of the most striking aspects of the 23-year old faceless sensation is his characteristically bass baritone, which has become an indispensable feature of his popular persona today.

The first thing that several streamers and fans tend to notice about Corpse Husband is his distinct, rumbling drawl that works perfectly in tandem with his mysterious persona and faceless identity.

i can’t believe people still think corpse’s voice is fake ????????? — ًtabby 💭 (@BLAZINGC0RPSE) May 6, 2021

However, there remains a certain skeptical section of the internet who continue to cast aspersions on the authenticity of his deep voice.

Corpse Husband responds to "fake voice" rumors, as he reveals intention to "ingest helium"

In response to being incessantly asked the same question, Corpse Husband recently clapped back in a rather cheeky manner.

During his recent Resident Evil: Village stream alongside close friend and fellow streamer TinaKitten, a viewer asked Corpse if his voice was real or not.

In response to this, he attempted to stifle back a laugh and simply replied:

"Man, if I could put on a fake voice for this many years straight, you should be f*****g impressed. I'll say the same thing to anybody who thinks that my voice is fake- try faking my voice for more than a day or like even 30 minutes . See if you're able. "

Later on, he also revealed his intention of ingesting helium in order to hear how his voice might sound.

CORPSE ON HELIUM PLEASE LORD — felix🌱🐝 (@leafykkuno) May 6, 2021

corpse ingesting helium would have the same energy as that video of morgan freeman doing helium — cami is ia (@lostirneality) May 6, 2021

On being told that it could possibly be bad for his lungs, he nonchalantly replied:

"I'm thinking of ingesting helium lately. I just can't stop thinking about it. Helium is bad for your lungs? Everything is bad for me at this point man. I can't do anything so f**k it. "

Corpse Husband is known to be afflicted with a string of chronic illnesses such as sleep apnea, fibromyalgia and GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), the latter of which is one of the major reasons why his voice is so deep.

Despite being encumbered by crippling illnesses all his life, he has persevered to become one of the most popular faces on the streaming circuit today.

While the prospect of being asked the same question over and over again can certainly get tiresome, fans will be hoping that Corpse Husband's recent reply helps put an end to the endless debate surrounding the veracity of his rumbling baritone.