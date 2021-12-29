"TS is so annoying": 'I Am Jazz' fans react to TS Madison's interference in Sander Jennings' dating life

The fifth episode of I Am Jazz Season 7 aired on Tuesday, leaving fans a bit disappointed. The episode featured popular LGBT community member TS Madison spending time with Jazz Jennings and her brother Sander.

The show was more focused on Sander than the titular cast member this time. But this was not a factor that made fans furious. They are annoyed at Madison for interfering in Sander and Hope's dating life.

The pair have been together for quite some time but have not labeled their relationship. They went bowling on a second date in Episode 5, where Sander wanted her to meet his friends.

Hope brought Madison with her, which didn't seem like a good idea. The social media personality first showed her hatred toward men and then kept on asking Sander about considering a third date with Hope.

This not only made Sander and others uncomfortable, but I Am Jazz fans were also unhappy with Madison's interference.

What do fans have to say?

Madison had earlier been in the Jennings' bad book when she allegedly spread rumors about Jazz online. The first episode even featured her live conversation with Jazz's mother, Jeanette, who cleared the air about her daughter's mental health.

Naturally, the family has not been a fan of Madison since the beginning. However, they agreed that the celebrity would be perfect as a spokesperson for their Black Trans Lives event.

Madison appeared on the show as Hope's friend, but putting her nose in her and Sander's relationship didn't impress I Am Jazz fans:

Kayla @xkayrose_ Why would TS Madison repeat the question right in sanders ear?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why is she even there #IAmJazz Why would TS Madison repeat the question right in sanders ear?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 why is she even there #IAmJazz

❄️ @swtduh They are scaring Sander off 😭 I feel so bad #IAmJazz They are scaring Sander off 😭 I feel so bad #IAmJazz

❄️ @swtduh Sander is just having a good time, idk why people keep pushing him to title his relationship with Hope #IAmJazz Sander is just having a good time, idk why people keep pushing him to title his relationship with Hope #IAmJazz

Apart from her interfering behavior, fans didn't like the way Madison presented herself on I Am Jazz Episode 5.

Danielle Renee @DaniRenee2525 So disrespectful of TS Madison do use the word “crazy” to describe mental illness. You would think somebody who tries to be so “woke” could watch her words a little closer #IAmJazz So disrespectful of TS Madison do use the word “crazy” to describe mental illness. You would think somebody who tries to be so “woke” could watch her words a little closer #IAmJazz

Angie Grubbs @ANGIEMAE5131 @DePettiestPeach I don’t get her. She seems fake in a way to me. But this is my fist time seeing her on this show. @DePettiestPeach I don’t get her. She seems fake in a way to me. But this is my fist time seeing her on this show.

All about 'I Am Jazz' Season 7

The latest season of I Am Jazz has focused on Jazz Jennings' weight loss and mental health journey. In the previous season, she completed all her gender affirmation surgeries.

Season 7 started with Jazz taking a break from her Harvard dream and gaining a lot of weight. Her family has been trying to help her and put her in a routine, but she is finding it difficult to keep up.

The upcoming episode of I Am Jazz will see Jeanette struggling to wake up her daughter in the morning. She is worried that Jazz's lifestyle will affect her life at Harvard. Sander will also be seen pushing Jazz to eat more healthily, which might annoy her.

I Am Jazz airs new episodes every Tuesday on TLC at 9.00 pm ET.

