When will ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 7 Episode 5 air? Release date and more

The fifth episode of I Am Jazz Season 7 is all set to air on Tuesday on TLC. This time, popular LGBT community member TS Madison will return with more burning questions for Jazz Jennings.

The latest season of I Am Jazz has been dealing with Jazz’s weight gain and mental health, which seemed to have attracted a lot of attention from the show’s fans.

Since the beginning of the show, the lead star’s family has been receiving flak for allowing Jazz to go through gender affirmation surgeries, as shown in previous seasons.

Fans felt that the reason behind her weight gain and depression was the surgery. The upcoming episode will feature Madison asking questions related to the same to Jazz.

‘I Am Jazz’ Episode 5 airs on December 28

Airing dates of many shows have been postponed to next week due to the holidays. But TLC didn’t want to disappoint their fans and thus will be releasing the new episode of I Am Jazz on Tuesday.

I Am Jazz Season 7 Episode 5 will air on December 28 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on TLC. The upcoming episode will be available on the network’s site after its premiere.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, including Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

What to expect from the new episode?

Previously, Jazz was seen planning a rally for Black Trans Lives, where she booked Peppermint as the showrunner.

The new episode of I Am Jazz will see the main speaker dropping out last minute from the event and Jazz being anxious about the entire situation.

Her brother Sander Jennings’ love story with Hope will move forward after the former discovered that his date didn’t have a gender affirmation operation. The pair will be seen on a second date in I Am Jazz episode 5.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode titled 'Raw' reads:

“Jazz's rally for Black Trans Lives is in jeopardy after her main speaker drops out; Sander goes on a second date with Hope and is surprised to learn about some of her dating criteria; Jazz confronts TS Madison about her comments.”

Friends and family of Jazz have been trying to push her to lose weight and become serious about her future which includes leaving for Harvard. The upcoming episodes will feature more drama related to the storyline.

