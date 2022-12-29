Tulus Manusia Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Indonesian singer Tulus has announced a tour in support of his latest album Manusia. The singer revealed the dates and venues of his tour, which will kick off on February 1, next year in Medan and will conclude on March 3, in Jakarta. Manusia is reportedly the most listened to Indonesian album on Spotify.

The presale for the tour is currently underway, and tickets can be purchased via the BBO application.

As reported by Tribun Jabar.ID, the artist will kick off his tour in February, 2023, in support of his album Manusia, with the gold festival tickets priced at IDR 750,000, and the Bronze festival tickets priced at IDR 450,000.

Indonesian singer Tulus will kick off his 11-date tour in February 2023 in Medan

This is the 11th year of Tulus' career as a singer, and the artist is going on the 11-day tour to celebrate his career in the Indonesian music industry. Check out the dates for his Manusia tour below:

February 1, 2023 -- Gedung Serbaguna Pemprovsu -- Medan

February 3, 2023 -- Ballroom The Sultan Palembang -- Palembang

February 8, 2023 -- Upperhills Convention Center -- Makassar

February 10, 2023 -- Sport Hall Stadion Temenggung Abdul Jamal -- Batam

February 12, 2023 -- Jatim Expo -- Surabaya

February 14, 2023 -- Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center -- Bali

February 17, 2023 -- Samarinda Convention Hall -- Samarinda

February 21, 2023 -- Grand Kawanua Convention Center -- Manado

February 23, 2023 -- Eldorado Dome -- Bandung

February 25, 2023 -- Jogja Expo Center -- Yogyakarta

March 3, 2023 -- JiExpo Kemayoran (Hall B3 and C3) -- Jakarta

Manusia,Tulus’s fourth full-length album of original songs, was released on March 3. The track from the album Hati-Hati di Jalan peaked on Spotify Indonesia Top 50 chart. That week itself, ten songs from the album made it to the same chart.

For Manusia, Tulus won the AMI awards for Best Pop Album, Best Male Solo Artist, Best Album, and Best Production for the song Hati-hati Di Jalan.

More about Tulus' latest album

Manusia debuted at number 3 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart, with the artist becoming the first Indonesian music act with an album entirely in Indonesian to do so.

Speaking to The Jakarta Post about the theme of the album, which is humanity, Tulus said:

“Here's the truth. When [my collaborators and I] started working on this album, we already had this concept in our subconscious, especially considering who we are as artists. This concept, however, didn't serve as the first step in our exploration. Perhaps it had always been in my subconscious all along — that this is the kind of story I would like to tell.”

He further added, noting:

“But [during recording] I didn't close my mind off or boxed myself in with that particular concept only. The creative process continued and initially, the themes of the songs did seem 'speckled'. But once we eliminated some songs and looked at the final tracklist, we discovered that perhaps this album might be able to represent the concept in that subconscious, which is humanity.”

The artist is also scheduled to perform at the Plenary Hall at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on January 6. The show is billed as the Fabulous Friday presents Tulus, and tickets for the same can be purchased at www.myticket.asia.

