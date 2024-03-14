Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War Season 1: Everything we know about Netflix's new docuseries 

Season 1 of the engrossing nine-part Netflix documentary series Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War delves into the complexities of the Cold War era. This is done through first-hand accounts and viewpoints from well-known figures from around the globe.

The show, which is helmed by Brian Knappenberger, explores the causes of the Cold War. It also looks into the intense arms race that characterized the 20th century's second half, and the lingering consequences of this historical period.

The series explores the impending threat of nuclear war and how the Cold War's legacy continues to shape modern times through interviews with notable figures such as Daniel Ellsberg, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and distinguished historians.

What is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War about?

A thorough nine-part documentary series titled Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is accessible on Netflix. It explores the Cold War and its aftermath, providing personal testimonies and analysis from well-known people all over the world.

According to national security journalist Garrett Graff in the show:

“If you open the newspaper on any given day, we’re still living with the aftermath of the Cold War.”

Under the direction of Brian Knappenberger, the show delves into the history of the Cold War's precursors, the arms race that defined the second half of the 20th century, and its aftermath.

The series explores the threat of nuclear war and the lasting effects of the Cold War on modern society, with interviews with notable figures such as Daniel Ellsberg, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and historians.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War Season 1 covers which political leaders?

Political figures covered in Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War include the following:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine, known for his leadership and commitment to the country's independence and sovereignty. Jens Stoltenberg - Secretary-General of NATO, responsible for overseeing the security and defense of member nations. Robert Gates - Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, with extensive experience in military and government affairs. Condoleezza Rice - Former U.S. Secretary of State

The show also features eminent writers and historians such as Stephen Kinzer (Overthrow), Mary Elise Sarotte (The Collapse), and Graff.

Is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War Season 1 historically accurate?

The series is an accurate historical documentary that takes viewers on a tour of the Cold War's entirety, from the time before the Russian Revolution until the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The show includes interviews with world leaders from the past and present, historians, and people whose lives were significantly impacted by Cold War events. Director Brian Knappenberger told Dexerto:

“When you look at all of the near misses, or the problems, or the misunderstandings, or just mechanical failures that happened throughout the 70s and early 80s, it’s terrifying. If you want to have something that keeps you up at night, that’s a good place to start.”

The series' ten-hour, nine-part structure makes it possible to examine the Cold War era in detail and illuminate its complexities as well as its lasting influence on world politics.

Is Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War Season 1 a part of a franchise?

Yes, the first season of Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is available on Netflix as part of the Turning Point series. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror and Turning Point: The Cold War are two titles in the franchise that this series is a continuation of. The franchise looks at a range of historical events and how they affect society to this day.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War was released on Netflix on March 12, 2024.