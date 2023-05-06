Turnpike Troubadours have announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from July 21, 2023, to December 30, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in honor of their upcoming album, Cat in the Rain, which is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023.

The band announced the tour, which will feature performances with Muscadine Bloodline, Avett Brothers, Old 97’s, Kaitlin Butts, and Morgan Wade, among others, via a post on its official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will be available from May 10, 2023. It can be accessed by signing onto the band's mailing list at https://www.turnpiketroubadours.com. General tickets for the tour will be available from May 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. All tickets will be available at https://www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour and prices for the same have not been announced yet.

The Avett Brothers, Reckless Kelly, and more to join Turnpike Troubadours on tour

The Turnpike Troubadours tour starts at the FairWell Festival in Redmond, Oregon, and ends with a performance at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas. Here is the full list of dates and venues for the Turnpike Troubadours tour:

July 21, 2023 — Redmond, Oregon at FairWell Festival

July 26, 2023 — New York City, New York at Beacon Theater

July 27, 2023 — York, Pennsylvania at York State Fair

July 29, 2023 — Newport, Rhode Island at Newport Folk Festival

August 10, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

August 11, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

August 19, 2023 — Palmer, Alaska at Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24, 2023 — Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 25, 2023 — Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

August 26, 2023 — Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

September 3, 2023 — Marietta, Georgia at Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15, 2023 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

September 16, 2023 — Pryor, Oklahoma at Born & Raised Festival

September 23, 2023 — Washington DC at The Anthem

September 24, 2023 — Cary, North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 1, 2023 — Memphis, Tennessee at Mempho Music Festival

October 6, 2023 — Monterey, California at Rebels & Renegades

October 8, 2023 — North Charleston, South Carolina at Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theater

November 2, 2023 — Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

November 3, 2023 — Tallahassee, Florida at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

November 4, 2023 — Orlando, Florida at Orlando Amphitheater

December 28, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's

December 29, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's

December 30, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's

Joining the band on tour will be the American folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, best known for their ninth studio album, True Sadness, which was released on June 24, 2016. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be the country rock band Reckless Kelly, who rose to prominence with their sixth studio album, Somewhere in Time, which was released on February 9, 2010. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Other artists set to take the stage during the Turnpike Troubadours tour are:

Hayes Carll

Pony Bradshaw

Lance Roark

Muscadine Bloodline

Old 97’s

Kaitlin Butts

The Wood Brothers

Morgan Wade

Lucero

Blackberry Smoke

Jason Boland & the Stragglers

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Miles Miller

Tracing Turnpike Troubadours and their music career

Turnpike Troubadours is a country music band from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, which was formed in 2005 as a collaboration between Evan Felker and R.C. Edwards, as well as other members including Casey Sliger and Chad Masters.

Specializing in Red Dirt, the subgenre of country music that is inspired by Oklahoma's red soil, the band broke into the commercial album charts with its third studio album, Goodbye Normal Street. It was released on May 8, 2012, and the album peaked at number 57 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Turnpike Troubadours gained critical acclaim with its fifth studio album, A Long Way from Your Heart, which was released on October 20, 2017. The album peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

