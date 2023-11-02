Twin Love season 1: Everything we know so far 

The Amazon Prime streaming service is set to release a brand new show called Twin Love, where contestants will be competing along with their twins to find their soul mates. TV personality and former wrestlers Brie and Nikki Garcia will serve as hosts and mentors for the contestants on this unique upcoming show.

Brie Garcia has been married to Bryan Danielson since 2014 and they have two children, Birdie and Buddy. Nikki Garcia, meanwhile, was married to Artem Chigvintsev in 2022 and has a son named Matteo. Their departure from WWE was announced on March 14, 2023.

For this show, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias are among the executive producers involved. Additionally, the network's synopsis of this upcoming episode includes the following details:

“Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of "identical" casts, where they'll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires.”

In addition, it states:

“When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

A release date for Twin Love season 1 has been set for November 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime. Additionally, ITV Entertainment and Amazon Studios will produce this upcoming show.

Here's what you can expect from Twin Love season 1

Back in October, Amazon Prime shared the news that it was planning to release a "new social dating experiment" involving "identical twins."

There are several twins expected to appear on Twin Love this season, including Sabella and Hanna Radostitz, Cameron and Ceara McKegney, Zoie and Baelee Bogart, Morgan and Madison Ramsey, Seth and Luke Banks, Jair and Micquel Bernier, Matthew and Andrew Beatty, Samir, and Samer Akel, and David and Aaron Cabello.

On September 29, 2023, the show's trailer was released, and fans can expect drama, feuds, and controversy as well as contestants exploring their love lives. In the audio description for the trailer, the following is mentioned:

“For years dating was impossible because we prioritized our twin over ourselves. we're looking to help these identical twins find the love they're looking for. we are going to be splitting you up into two Identical houses with zero communication to see if you and your twin date the same twin set and to see if you can prioritize your love life instead of theirs.”

Moreover, in an interview with Variety recently, Amazon Studios' AVOD original content head Lauren Anderson revealed some insights into Twin Love's upcoming season:

“Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

It will be interesting to see who ends up with their soul mates and what happens if the twins fall in love with the same contestant by the end of the show. As well as this, fans can watch Twin Love season 1 on Amazon Prime starting November 17, 2023.