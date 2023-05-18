Twisters 2023: Meet the full cast

Following an incredible turn of events and extensive search for capable directors, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister is set to return under the wing of the Lee Issac Chung, who has been reportedly in the works with Amblin and Universal Pictures.

The 1996 Twister movie grossed a massive $495 million at the box office and went on to become the second highest-grossing film of the year. Now, while the upcoming squel brews in the horizon, adrenaline junkies can prepare to be blown away by the stellar ensemble that has been announced over the course of time.

Drawing inspiration from the original 1996 Jan de Bont thriller starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, the full cast for the upcoming American disaster sequel Twister has been revealed. This includes Sasha Lane, Glen Powell, Katy O’Brian, Brandon Perea, Kiernan Shipka, Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, and Daisy Edgar Jones.

While the details of the film have been kept away from the media, viewers can expect Twisters to hit the screen by July 2024.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and other cast members of Twisters

Sasha Lane

Sasha Lane made her debut in American Honey (2016), a critically acclaimed independent film that won critics' hearts and earned top reviews for her performance. Since then, she has been starring in a variety of film and television projects, including Heart Beat Loud (2018), Utopia (2020), and Conversation With Friends (2022). Lane has also been named as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Glen Powell

This versatile actor has made a significant mark in the industry with his claim to fame as Finnegan in the action-comedy Expendables 3 (2014). He further continued to shine in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), where his comedy timing has been praised of.

Powell's achievements extend beyond acting, as he co-wrote the script for the Netflix comedy Set It Up. The audience will be seeing him star opposite Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You, which is set to release in December 2023.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Capturing hearts with her enthralling performances, Daisy Edgar Jones has gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her breakthrough role as Marianne Sheridan in the television adaptation of Normal People (2020), which is based on the novel by Sally Rooney. Her versatility has been showcased as she took on diverse roles, including the romantic drama Where the Crawdads Sing (2022), Fresh (2022), and Under the Banner of Heaven (2022).

Additionally, Jones has been recognized with nominations for prestigious awards such as BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Katy O'Brian

Known for her dynamic performances and fierce on-screen presence, Katy O'Brian rose to prominence as Jean in the post-apocalyptic series Z Nation. In addition to her acting chops, she is known to perform her own stunts. Her craft extends beyond the small screen as she has been featured in films such as Black Site, and Hard Kill. She is most popularly known for her role as Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Other notable cast members for the upcoming Twisters sequel includes Kiernan Shipka from the fame of the celebrated series Mad Men. She makes notable appearances in The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015) and Let It Snow (2019).

Apart from Shipka, Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of the upcoming Twisters movie. The actor has made his mark in the film industry with his roles in A Star Is Born (2021) and In the Heights (2021) after his role in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Poll : 0 votes