'Two' ending explained: What's the importance of the digit?

Two is the English dub of Spanish psychological thriller Dos, directed by Mar Targarona. It was released on Netflix on 10 December 2021 after making the rounds at various film festivals. The movie follows the jarring ordeal of two strangers who wake up to find themselves sewn at the abdomen.

Starring Pablo Derqui and Marina Gartell, Two is not for the faint-hearted. The mere idea of two people mutilated and stitched together is enough to give viewers nightmares. However, fans of intense thrillers and horrors might enjoy the 70 minute film.

Note: The article contains spoilers regarding the film's plot and conclusion.

'Two' synopsis: The horror of sutured flesh

The plot of Two follows two stitched up strangers in their attempt to break free and uncover the mystery behind their condition. With a few clues in the secluded room, Sara and David must figure out the situation and themselves in order to not perish. The film is riddled with physical horrors and psychological conflicts that boil over in a single room.

As the protagonists try to unravel the mystery that beset them and who did it, their agony is apparent from their conjoint movements. Simple acts like getting out of bed or using the toilet are excruciating for them and for the viewers.

Additionally, their growing suspicion regarding each other doesn't make it any easy.

The room, however, has certain clues that come to their aide in solving the mystery of Two. Every object is in pairs, the only phone in the room plays Mozart's Requiem when dialed, and the walls are covered in art by Francisco Goya.

A picture of a woman named Rita is the only unrecognizable clue but Sara and David bend over backwards (not literally obviously) to figure it all out.

'Two' ending explained: The importance of the digit

Piecing together the clues together, Sara concluded that her husband had sewn her to a strange man because she had been cheating on him. Mario (Sara's husband), as revealed by Sara, had been obsessively researching the importance of the number two.

Therefore, sewing the two of them together was his way of punishing them. Since David was a male escort, he was also a transgressor like her and Mario sewed them together for being tethered in debauchery.

There's not much two people who have been sewn together can do apart from talking about their lives and sharing intimacy. That's what Sara and David did after being convinced that their misery was her jealous husband's doing.

However, they realized that every time they kissed, the lights in the room went out. Thinking that it was because Mario didn't like them kissing each other, they went all the way to spite him. That's when a man looking like Mario came in.

David and Sara kicked the man and made a run for the door to get out and seek help. Outside the room, they saw newspaper clippings of the birth of Siamese twins on the wall along with a picture of Rita, the mother.

The articles revealed that the father suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and the mother had died giving birth. It didn't take a lot of deliberation for David and Sara to realize they were the twins, separated by surgery after birth.

After registering the sheer disgust of their predicament, the two stumbled into a room full of dogs who had been paired up by sewing together. The room had clippings of the Bunker twins – Siamese-American conjoined twins whose fame propelled the expression "Siamese twins"– two of the most studied humans of the nineteenth century.

At the end of Two, it is revealed that the man who sewed David and Sara together was their schizophrenic father. The man was deluded by the belief that much like the Bunker twins, his children were also meant to be attached together.

In an altercation, Sara shoots the father and accidentally David as well.

Finally, using a letter opener, in a horrendously graphic scene, Sara cuts the suture that bound them together. Once free, she found her way out to save herself and David, only to realize they were in the middle of nowhere.

Without help and clothes, Sara breathed her last on the snow-covered ground while David succumbed to his wound inside the shelter. The two flatlined in a yin and yang position.

Two is now available to watch on Netflix. The film contains excessive nudity, triggering and graphic elements. Therefore, viewer discretion is advised.

