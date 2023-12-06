Tyla 2024 world tour: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

Tyla 2024 world tour is scheduled to be held from March 21, 2024, to May 28, 2024, in venues across North America, UK, Ireland, and Europe. The self-titled tour is in support of her upcoming eponymously titled album of the same name, Tyla, which is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Oslo, and Copenhagen, via a post on the official Instagram page on December 5, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering at the singer's official website. General tickets will be available from December 8, 2023. While the cost of the tickets has not yet been revealed, they can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the previously stated website.

Tyla 2024 world tour dates

Tyla is set to release her eponymously titled debut studio album, Tyla, on March 1, 2024. The album was teased by the singer with the release of her singles, Truth Or Dare, and On And On earlier in November. The singer stated in her album announcement on November 30, 2023, on her Instagram page:

"Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it."

Now the singer has announced a tour to support the said album after its release. The full list of dates and venues for the Tyla world tour is given below:

March 21, 2024 — Oslo, Norway at Parkteatret

March 22, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen

March 24, 2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

March 25, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Säälchen

March 27, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at LUXOR

March 28, 2024 — Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage

March 30, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

April 1, 2024 — London, UK at KOKO

April 22, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom

April 24, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

April 26, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

April 28, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

May 1, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side

May 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Emo’s Austin

May 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 6, 2024 — Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

May 7, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at The Joy Theater

May 9, 2024 — Miami Beach, Florida at Miami Beach Bandshell

May 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live

May 13, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage Theater

May 15, 2024 — Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

May 17, 2024 — Washington, D.C. at 9:30 Club

May 18, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

May 20, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club

May 22, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield

May 23, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall

May 28, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater

The singer is best known for her lead single, Water, which was released on July 28, 2023. The multi-platinum certified single peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart.