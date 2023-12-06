Tyla 2024 world tour: Dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

Tyla 2024 world tour is scheduled to be held from March 21, 2024, to May 28, 2024, in venues across North America, UK, Ireland, and Europe. The self-titled tour is in support of her upcoming eponymously titled album of the same name, Tyla, which is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.
The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Oslo, and Copenhagen, via a post on the official Instagram page on December 5, 2023:
Presale for the tour will be available from December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering at the singer's official website. General tickets will be available from December 8, 2023. While the cost of the tickets has not yet been revealed, they can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the previously stated website.
Tyla 2024 world tour dates
Tyla is set to release her eponymously titled debut studio album, Tyla, on March 1, 2024. The album was teased by the singer with the release of her singles, Truth Or Dare, and On And On earlier in November. The singer stated in her album announcement on November 30, 2023, on her Instagram page:
"Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it."
Now the singer has announced a tour to support the said album after its release. The full list of dates and venues for the Tyla world tour is given below:
- March 21, 2024 — Oslo, Norway at Parkteatret
- March 22, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden at Nalen
- March 24, 2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio
- March 25, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Säälchen
- March 27, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at LUXOR
- March 28, 2024 — Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage
- March 30, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- April 1, 2024 — London, UK at KOKO
- April 22, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom
- April 24, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox
- April 26, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom
- April 28, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom
- May 1, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side
- May 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Emo’s Austin
- May 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- May 6, 2024 — Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- May 7, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at The Joy Theater
- May 9, 2024 — Miami Beach, Florida at Miami Beach Bandshell
- May 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at The Plaza Live
- May 13, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage Theater
- May 15, 2024 — Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- May 17, 2024 — Washington, D.C. at 9:30 Club
- May 18, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- May 20, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club
- May 22, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield
- May 23, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall
- May 28, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theater
The singer is best known for her lead single, Water, which was released on July 28, 2023. The multi-platinum certified single peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart.