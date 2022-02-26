Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' ending explained: Madea gets a surprise visit from Davi's grandaunt (Spoilers)

Madea got a surprise visit from someone Irish and sassy in A Madea Homecoming.

The film is the twelfth installment in the Madea cinematic universe and revolves around Madea's return with a graduation party, hidden secrets and a family reunion bound to be ruined.

What makes the film even more special is the surprise appearance by Mrs. Brown's Boys' Agnes Brown, who added to all the craziness.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of A Madea Homecoming.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of 'A Madea Homecoming'

Things took a pretty interesting turn in Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming when Agnes Brown appeared and crashed Ravi’s graduation party. The incident, where Mrs. Brown’s heavy Irish brogue makes the word 'knickers' sound like something worse, is bound to have viewers on the floor laughing.

After all that mess, everyone heads to the nearest location of a prominent nationwide seafood restaurant chain for dinner, which deploys the film to its finest shots. It gets even better when Mrs. Brown accidentally takes too many of Madea’s edibles and goes crazy.

The hijinks continue with dramatic revelations, making the film a must-watch. The crossover with Mrs. Brown's Boys definitely had everyone surprised and excited. The crossover felt like a very natural merger for the two characters, who are spiritually very close to one another.

Agnes Brown was introduced in A Madea Homecoming as the 'grand-aunt' of Davi. The crossover was reportedly five years in the making, with Perry reaching Brendan O'Carroll in 2016 after the success of Mrs. Brown's Boys.

Like the Netflix film, the Irish TV sitcom Mrs. Brown's Boys hails from the theater and was created by Brendan O'Carroll.

According to Reuters, Perry described their merger as "a match made in heaven or in hell, depending on who you ask." The two characters, Madea and Agnes Brown, share an abundance of similarities, from being portrayed by male actors to acting as the headstrong matriarchs of their respective fictional families.

Madea and Agnes Brown's stories have been highlighted throughout the film. They also shared a tender moment towards the end where both women recounted the hopes and dreams they had for their children, underpining the film's central idea of a good family.

In a wider context, this also served to the long-running themes in Perry's Madea Cinematic Universe franchise and Mrs. Brown's Boys that while these two characters are far from perfect, they still want what is best for their children. While the crossover was unexpected, it was a perfect fit for something in the works for over five years.

Readers can now watch A Madea Homecoming on Netflix.

