Ugly Kid Joe Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American rock band Ugly Kid Joe has announced a tour in support of its recent album, Rad Wings Of Destiny.
The group will be supported by heavy metal band Fozzy on select dates, with Pistols At Dawn opening for them on all tour dates. The tour will kick off on May 3 in San Diego, California, and will go on until June 10 in San Antonio, Texas, at Rockbox.
In a statement, Ugly Kid Joe said:
"Americas Least Wanted are back! It's been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!! If that wasn't enough, we have the amazing Fozzy as special guests on selected dates along with support from Pistols At Dawn. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, January 20th. Let the radness begin!"
Presale for Ugly Kid Joe's 2023 tour begins on January 19
Presale for Ugly Kid tour tickets will be available from January 19 via Ticketmaster. A general onsale will begin on January 20. Early bird tickets for Ugly Kid Joe’s tour will be available from $25. Tickets for the tour are also available via third-party websites like StubHub.
Ugly Kid Joe’s 2023 US Tour dates
- May 03 – San Diego, CA at Brick by Brick
- May 04 – Los Angeles, CA at The Regent
- May 05 – Ventura, CA at Majestic Theater
- May 07 – Las Vegas, NV at Hard Rock Cafe
- May 08 – Albuquerque, NM at Sunshine Theater
- May 11 – Houston, TX at Rise
- May 12 – Dallas, TX at Echo
- May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK at Diamond Ballroom
- May 15 – Kansas City, MO at The Truman
- May 16 – Lincoln, NE at Bourbon Theater *
- May 18 – St. Charles, IL at Arcada Theater
- May 19 – Green Bay, WI at Epics Events Center
- May 20 – Turtle Lake, WI at St Croix Casino
- May 21 – Indianapolis, IN at Hi Fi Annex
- May 22 – Moline, IL at Rust Belt
- May 24 – Flint, MI at Machine Shop *
- May 25 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater *
- May 26 – Mechanicsburg, PA at Lovedrafts *
- May 27 – Pittsburgh, PA at Jergels *
- May 28 – Leesburg, VA at Tally Ho Theater *
- May 30 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat *
- June 01 – Atlanta, GA at Centerstage
- June 02 – Cottonwood, AL at Yellow Rose Theater
- June 03 – Fort Myers, FL at The Ranch
- June 04 – Tampa, FL at Jannus Live
- June 05 – Destin, FL at Club LA
- June 07 – New Orleans, LA at House of Blues *
- June 09 – Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live *
- June 10 – San Antonio, TX at Rockbox *
* = no Fozzy
Rad Wings of Destiny is the band’s fifth studio album and was released in October last year. The album is available via Metaville Records and features ten tracks, including singles That Ain't Livin’, Kill The Pain, and Long Road.
The lineup of the band features vocalist Whitfield Crane, guitarists Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman, bassist Cordell Crockett, and drummers Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.