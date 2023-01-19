Ugly Kid Joe Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American rock band Ugly Kid Joe has announced a tour in support of its recent album, Rad Wings Of Destiny.

The group will be supported by heavy metal band Fozzy on select dates, with Pistols At Dawn opening for them on all tour dates. The tour will kick off on May 3 in San Diego, California, and will go on until June 10 in San Antonio, Texas, at Rockbox.

In a statement, Ugly Kid Joe said:

"Americas Least Wanted are back! It's been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!! If that wasn't enough, we have the amazing Fozzy as special guests on selected dates along with support from Pistols At Dawn. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, January 20th. Let the radness begin!"

Presale for Ugly Kid Joe's 2023 tour begins on January 19

Presale for Ugly Kid tour tickets will be available from January 19 via Ticketmaster. A general onsale will begin on January 20. Early bird tickets for Ugly Kid Joe’s tour will be available from $25. Tickets for the tour are also available via third-party websites like StubHub.

Ugly Kid Joe’s 2023 US Tour dates

May 03 – San Diego, CA at Brick by Brick

May 04 – Los Angeles, CA at The Regent

May 05 – Ventura, CA at Majestic Theater

May 07 – Las Vegas, NV at Hard Rock Cafe

May 08 – Albuquerque, NM at Sunshine Theater

May 11 – Houston, TX at Rise

May 12 – Dallas, TX at Echo

May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK at Diamond Ballroom

May 15 – Kansas City, MO at The Truman

May 16 – Lincoln, NE at Bourbon Theater *

May 18 – St. Charles, IL at Arcada Theater

May 19 – Green Bay, WI at Epics Events Center

May 20 – Turtle Lake, WI at St Croix Casino

May 21 – Indianapolis, IN at Hi Fi Annex

May 22 – Moline, IL at Rust Belt

May 24 – Flint, MI at Machine Shop *

May 25 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater *

May 26 – Mechanicsburg, PA at Lovedrafts *

May 27 – Pittsburgh, PA at Jergels *

May 28 – Leesburg, VA at Tally Ho Theater *

May 30 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat *

June 01 – Atlanta, GA at Centerstage

June 02 – Cottonwood, AL at Yellow Rose Theater

June 03 – Fort Myers, FL at The Ranch

June 04 – Tampa, FL at Jannus Live

June 05 – Destin, FL at Club LA

June 07 – New Orleans, LA at House of Blues *

June 09 – Austin, TX at Come and Take It Live *

June 10 – San Antonio, TX at Rockbox *

* = no Fozzy

Rad Wings of Destiny is the band’s fifth studio album and was released in October last year. The album is available via Metaville Records and features ten tracks, including singles That Ain't Livin’, Kill The Pain, and Long Road.

The lineup of the band features vocalist Whitfield Crane, guitarists Klaus Eichstadt and Dave Fortman, bassist Cordell Crockett, and drummers Zac Morris and Shannon Larkin.

