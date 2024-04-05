$UICIDEBOY$ 2024 North American Tour with Denzel Curry and EKKSTACY: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

In an Instagram post on April 3, 2024, $UICIDEBOY$ announced their 2024 North American Tour with Denzel Curry and EKKSTACY. The upcoming tour will be held from August 7, 2024, to October 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

$UICIDEBOY$ 2024 North American Tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, New World Depression, and will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Presales for the $UICIDEBOY$ tour will be available from April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed via individual venue codes or presale provider subscriptions.

General tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on April 5, 2024, at 10 am local time or via the G59 Records website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

$UICIDEBOY$ 2024 North American tour with Denzel Curry and EKKSTACY: Dates and venues

$UICIDEBOY$ are set to release their latest studio album, New World Depression, on June 14, 2024. The album is being released by G59 Records and will be their first new project since 2022's Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation.

Now, $UICIDEBOY$ are set to embark on their new North America tour alongside Denzel Curry and EKKSTACY as supporting guests. The tour is a sequel to the Australia tour leg held in early 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the $UICIDEBOY$ 2024 North American Tour is given below:

August 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

August 9, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

August 10, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

August 11, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena *

August 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 14, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

August 16, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

August 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 23, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

August 24, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

August 25, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at MODA Center

August 27, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

August 30, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

September 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 6, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

September 10, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico - at Isleta Amphitheater

September 11, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

September 15, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 17, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 20, 2024 – Elmont, New York at UBS Arena

September 21, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 23, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 24, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Place Bell

September 25, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 27, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 28, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

September 29, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

October 1, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

October 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 6, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 8, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 9, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 10, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 11, 2024 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

$UICIDEBOY$ are best known for their second studio album, Long Term Effects of Suffering, released on August 13, 2021. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.