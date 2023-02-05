Under the Influence on TV One: Cast list and characters explored

TV One's new thriller drama film Under the Influence is all set to premiere on the network on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 7 pm ET. The film centers on a highly successful couple going through a rough time in their relationship.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to TV One:

''In TV One’s new original movie Under the Influence, a woman’s life is thrown into a dangerous tailspin after ending an affair with the dangerous lover she met in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).''

The film stars Denyce Lawton and Jared Wofford in the lead roles, along with several others essaying significant supporting roles. Under the Influence is helmed by director Courtney Miller.

Under the Influence cast list: Denyce Lawton and others to star in new TV One movie

1) Denyce Lawton as Danae

Denyce Lawton plays the lead role of Danae in TV One's new thriller movie Under the Influence. Danae gets involved in an affair that throws her life and marriage into absolute chaos. She seems to be the protagonist of the film and it is her journey that forms the emotional core of the story.

Lawton looks in phenomenal form in the trailer and promises to deliver an impeccable performance in the movie. Apart from Under the Influence, Denyce Lawton is known for her performances in various other movies and TV series like When It Comes Around, Justice Served, and The Dempsey Sisters, to name a few.

2) Jared Wofford as Robert

Actor Jared Wofford dons the role of Robert in the new TV One film. Robert is Danae's husband with whom she seems to have a lot of issues. The couple try their best to mend their marriage, but it's complicated by a number of problems that turn their life into complete chaos.

Jared Wofford looks brilliant in his role and viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actor. Wofford has previously starred in StartUp and Alieu the Dreamer.

3) B.J. Britt as Seth

Actor B.J. Britt portrays the character of Seth in the film. Although details about his role haven't been confirmed, based on a trailer released on TV One's official website, Britt seems to be playing Danae's lover whom she meets at Alcoholics Anonymous. Their relationship takes a sinister turn towards the end.

Britt looks as charismatic and charming in the movie as Seth. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Holiday Stocking, For the Love of Jason, The Ex Obsession, and Rediscovering Christmas, among many more.

Apart from Denyce Lawton, Jared Wofford, and B.J. Britt, the movie also stars L.A. Winters as Jessica. Details about the rest of the cast are not revealed at this point.

A short 30-second trailer for Under the Influence offers a glimpse of the lives of the two lead characters who're going through a rough patch in their relationship as they look to sort out their marriage. While the two are highly successful, their personal lives are in complete turmoil, complicated further by a steamy affair that soon becomes a threat.

Based on the trailer, fans can expect a gripping thriller that explores numerous themes like marriage, desire, and trauma, among many others. Fans of Lifetime thrillers like The Plot to Kill My Mother and Husband, Wife, and Their Lover might enjoy this film.

You can watch Under the Influence on TV One on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

