Hallmark's upcoming Christmas film, Undercover Holiday, will drop on the channel on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young pop star who returns home for the holiday season along with her security guard, whom she introduces to everyone as her new boyfriend.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press, reads:

''When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that her overzealous security guard Matt is, in fact, her new beau.''

The film stars Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar in the lead roles, alongside many others playing significant supporting roles. Undercover Holiday is directed by Bradley Walsh and written by Nina Weinman.

Hallmark's Undercover Holiday cast: Noemi Gonzalez and others to star in upcoming holiday film

1) Noemi Gonzalez as Jaylen

Noemi Gonzalez plays the role of protagonist Jaylen in Undercover Holiday, a pop star who claims to be dating her charming security guard. Gonzales looks quite the part in Hallmark's preview of the film, and fans can expect a riveting performance from the talented star.

Apart from Undercover Holiday, Noemi Gonzalez has previously appeared in various popular shows and films like The Valet, Slipping Into Darkness, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, to name a few.

2) Stephen Huszar as Matt

Stephen Huszar dons the role of Matt in the upcoming Christmas film. Matt is Jaylen's security guard, and the young popstar eventually falls in love with him. Huszar looks impressive in the film's preview, and he embodies his character's charisma with ease.

As an actor, Stephen Huszar's credits include Cooking Up Love, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, Return to Christmas Creek, and many more.

3) Ann Pirvu as Margot

Ann Pirvu essays the role of Margot in Undercover Holiday. Not many details about her character are known at this point, but she reportedly plays a key role in the movie. Pirvu has previously starred in A Tiny Home Christmas, Is There a Killer in My Family?, Learning to Love Again, and Total Frat Movie, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming film also features many others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Mishka Thébaud as Hector

Sergio Di Zio as Benny

Gabriela Reynoso as Abuela Luisa

Timothy Mooney as Officer Windham

Karn Kalra as Eddie

Chance Morgan as JJ Stone

Amanda Martinez as Camila

Allison Feliciano as Faith

Juan Chioran as Joaquin

Diana Salvatore as Lorelei

Risha Nanda as Char

Derick Agyemang as Tyler Houston

Hallmark's official preview of the film briefly depicts a few key scenes from the movie but ensures not to give away spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for the audience. The preview, however, provides a clear idea of the fun and carefree tone that characterizes the movie.

Based on the synopsis and preview, fans can look forward to a compelling romantic comedy that explores themes of romance and love, similar to other Hallmark holiday films like A Big Fat Family Christmas and A Royal Corgi Christmas.

You can watch the new Christmas movie, Undercover Holiday, on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

