Unhappy fans root for Arcane after What If wins big at Critics Choice Awards

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards was presented this March 13, 2022. The prestigious ceremony was held at London's Savoy Hotel and the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer beautifully served as the hosts of the grand event.

The Power of the Dog took home the Best Picture and Best Director (Jane Campion) Award, while Will Smith won the Best Actor for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress Award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Among the Television winners, the Disney+ animated series What If...? took home the Best Animated Series Award at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony. Arcane fans seem to be borderline upset and disappointed about it, and they took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Disney+'s What If...? wins the Best Animated Series at Critics Choice Awards

Upset fans root for Arcane on Twitter

The Critics Choice Awards is one of the most celebrated and prestigious award shows in Hollywood. This year's ceremony took place on the March 13, 2022. Many fan-favorites were nominated this year, including The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up, Dune, tick, tick... BOOM!, King Richard, and some more.

However, in the animated series category, one of the fan-favorites, Arcane, was not included in the nominations. The nominations in the Best Animated Series category were What If...?, Big Mouth, Bluey, Bob's Burgers, The Great North and Q-Force.

Disney+'s What If...? took home the award and Arcane fans were not happy about it as they felt Arcane was the best animated series of 2021.

Some fans pointed out on Twitter that as Arcane was not nominated because the deadline for the prestigious and equally popular award ceremony was October, and Arcane made its arrival in November.

They further denoted that if it was it was released within October, it definitely would have won the Best Animated Series Award.

Scott Wharton @SAPWharton @hoddedmann @whatifofficial Arcane wasn't nominated since the deadline was October but if it was it definitely should've won @hoddedmann @whatifofficial Arcane wasn't nominated since the deadline was October but if it was it definitely should've won

Leksi @Karolina_Minoru @whatifofficial What If was ok but it was nothing special . Just a generic animation with a ton of money behind it @whatifofficial What If was ok but it was nothing special . Just a generic animation with a ton of money behind it

However, some fans were extremely disappointed and upset because they believed that What If...? won because it was a Disney movie. They took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Connor @Connor_270405 @whatifofficial i’m guessing Arcane missed the deadline? because there’s no chance what i’d had better animations @whatifofficial i’m guessing Arcane missed the deadline? because there’s no chance what i’d had better animations

MUNCh @muncheetz420 that series was garbage. @whatifofficial Guess ut was a slow year for animationthat series was garbage. @whatifofficial Guess ut was a slow year for animation 😕 that series was garbage.

Although some fans of animation series in general congratulated Disney+'s What If...? for winning the Award at the Critics Choice Awards as they thought it absolutely deserved it, but it seems like most were not happy about it, especially fans of Arcane.

Watch Arcane, currently streaming on Netflix.

