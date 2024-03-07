Union x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection: Everything we know so far

The Union x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection recently surfaced on the internet. This collaborative effort resulted in two intriguing colorways of Clarks Originals’ renowned Wallabee footwear design. These two iterations have been named “Cameo Rose” and “Covert Green.”

The Union x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection is scheduled to enter the footwear scene on March 7, 2024. These pairs will be available exclusively through Union’s online and in-store platforms. They are offered with a selling price label of ¥34,100 (around $230).

More details about the Union x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection

A closer look at both colorways (Image via Union)

Union Los Angeles, a leading brand in premium streetwear and footwear partnerships, is preparing to launch an exciting new venture in the spring of 2024 in conjunction with Clarks Originals. Under the direction of Chris Gibbs, Union LA expands its horizons by releasing a new version of the Clarks Originals Wallabee.

Union LA is well-known for its legendary crossovers with Jordan and Nike, which have enthralled the sneaker world. As a result of the partnership, two new hues have been introduced: Covert Green and Cameo Rose. Both of these colorways are included in the new Crazy Visions Wallabee designs.

This name, derived from the lyrics of Ghostface Killah’s song “Glaciers of Ice,” refers to the rapper’s involvement in bringing the Wallabee to a higher level within the hip-hop culture.

The Wallabee shape from Clarks is reimagined through this collaborative endeavor by combining classic craftsmanship with contemporary innovation. Modifications include a leather welt for a seamless change between the upper and the outsole, an enlarged outer sole width for greater traction, and the incorporation of mesh material inspired by running shoes from the 1980s.

The combination of suede, leather, and mesh components balances traditional and modern design aspects as it is constructed. The vivid atmosphere of the West Indies serves as a source of reference for the color scheme of the assortment, which reflects one of the basic influences brought about by the Union.

Cameo Rose and Covert Green hues, which are inspired by military tones, create a look that is both strong and modest.

These colorways also feature Union’s characteristic multicolored laces, which are designed to accommodate a variety of different stylistic choices.

Don’t miss out on the newly designed Union x Clarks Originals Wallabee collection.