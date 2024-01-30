Universal Epic Universe in Florida: Everything to know about the anticipated theme park

Universal Epic Universe is a vast upcoming theme park and resort that is being built by Universal. Details about this epic theme park and resort have been kept under the wraps for years, but Universal Orlando Resort finally revealed information about the upcoming theme park on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Universal Orlando’s President & Chief Operating Officer Karen Irwin provided a statement to USA Today where they said:

"This will be the exciting culmination of our amazing growth over the past 30-plus years and will transform Universal Orlando into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most thrilling experiences imaginable!"

As per the official press release by Universal Epic Universe front desk, the destination is going to feature more than 50 amazing attractions along with entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences.

Universal Epic Universe, Florida is going to have parks dedicated to Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon, and more

Universal Orlando Resort revealed a glimpse of one of the many areas that are scheduled to be unveiled as part of the Universal Epic Universe park.

Celestial Park, an area that encapsulates the real "park" experience with lush, living gardens, glistening streams, and stroll-worthy trails alongside astronomical and mythological-inspired buildings, was teased by the Florida-based NBCUniversal theme park and resort on Tuesday.

The themes of the three previously unannounced areas in the Epic Universe—The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe—beyond Super Nintendo World were also confirmed to be part of the mega theme park that is going to be open to visitors from 2025.

Here is the complete list of the five themed ares that will form the Universal Epic Universe park:

Celestial Park

Dark Universe

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Super Nintendo World (includes Mario, Princess Peach and more)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

As the first stop for all visitors to Epic Universe, Celestial Park will be a gateway to the park's other areas. There will also be lodging options, themed eateries and stores, a carousel, a dual-launch racing coaster and fountain shows within the park.

The Constellation Carousel (open to people of all ages), which spins visitors around the Milky Way, is the magnificent focal point of Celestial Park. Visitors to the park will experience a "dance of music and starlight" including 360-degree rotations in addition to forward and backward gliding on constellations.

The park includes a 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel at the end of the attractions, with distinctive vistas and a special entrance. As per NBC-Universal, the hotel is built to transport visitors to the location where the heavens and the earth converge.

The Atlantic, a full-service surf and turf restaurant housed inside a Victorian aquarium with views of the land, and the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, another full-service establishment adorned with neon dragons and ethereal lanterns and offering a Chinese, Japanese, and Thai menu, are just two of the themed eateries that will be available inside the park.

The Universal Epic Universe is part of the Universal Destinations & Experiences division's plan to boost weeklong on-site vacations. The five lands will provide over 50 attractions, culinary options, entertainment options, and retail experiences combined.

It is the most recent of four Florida-based NBC-Universal theme parks; the other three being Volcano Bay, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Epic Universe is reportedly going to be open for visitors from 2025 onwards, and going to be the most technologically advanced Universal park yet.