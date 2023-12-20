Minecraft is joining forces with Universal Studios to end 2023 with a themed event, leading to weekly discounted DLCs featuring popular studio franchises, including Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon, and Jurassic World. However, that's only the beginning, as Mojang is also offering a virtual tour of Universal Studios Hollywood within Bedrock Edition.

In the faithfully recreated park, you can roam about the premises and enjoy attractions themed after the likes of Shrek, Jaws, Jurassic World, and more. You can even find some of Universal/Dreamworks' iconic characters enjoying their time in the park. However, this event is only taking place for a limited time, so you will have to be quick to enjoy the virtual tour.

Steps to join the Universal Studios Hollywood tour in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Shrek relaxes in his swamp in the Universal Studios Hollywood world for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As previously noted, this limited-time Universal Studios park visit is only available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players. Joining is incredibly easy, as Mojang has provided a button on the game's main menu to facilitate it. As long as you have a stable internet connection and haven't received any bans for anti-EULA conduct, you can dive into the park in just a few seconds.

Here's how to visit Universal Studios Hollywood in Minecraft Bedrock:

Open Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and proceed to the main menu. Ensure you've logged in with your Microsoft account credentials. To the left of the main menu, click the "Universal Event" button and agree to join and download the needed resource packs. Once the download process has finished, you should be whisked away to Universal Studios Hollywood to enjoy the virtual tour.

The join button for the Universal Studios Hollywood tour is shown on the main menu (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that the virtual tour of Universal Studios Hollywood will only be available from December 19, 2023, at 10:00 am PST until December 22, 2023, at 4:00 pm PST. However, since fans around the world can access this event, it doesn't hurt to take note of the time zone differences.

Fortunately, Mojang provided a timetable, which is as follows:

Pacific Time (US) PST : December 19 10:00 - December 22 16:00

: December 19 10:00 - December 22 16:00 Mountain Time (US) MST : December 19 11:00 - December 22 17:00

: December 19 11:00 - December 22 17:00 Central Time (US) CST : December 19 12:00 - December 22 18:00

: December 19 12:00 - December 22 18:00 Eastern Time (US) EST : December 19 13:00 - December 22 19:00

: December 19 13:00 - December 22 19:00 Sao Paulo (Brazil) BRT : December 19 15:00 - December 22 21:00

: December 19 15:00 - December 22 21:00 London (UK) GMT : December 19 18:00 - December 23 00:00

: December 19 18:00 - December 23 00:00 Stockholm (Sweden) CET : December 19 19:00 - December 23 01:00

: December 19 19:00 - December 23 01:00 Tokyo (Japan) JST: December 20 03:00 - December 23 09:00

It should be noted that the latest version of Bedrock Edition must be used to access the virtual tour. Players can enjoy it across all compatible platforms, including consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile phones.