"Uno reverse card": Fans react to plot twist, Amanda Pace might be richer than Steven Mcbee on Joe Millionaire

Episode 8 of Joe Millionaire saw a surprise plot twist that set the men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee up for a challenge, who took a major leap in their relationships. The show began with Martin's announcement that the contestants' families are paying a visit to meet the men.

The most surprising turnaround of Joe Millionaire was the news of Amanda and her family potentially being richer than the actual millionaire on the show, Steven Mcbee.

A secret that Amanda kept to herself was revealed during dinner with the contestants' families, when Amanda's mom asked the men what they would do if they found out Amanda had more than ten million dollars.

For fans, this came as a refreshing surprise and a noticeable plot twist on the show. One fan tweeted:

Amanda also revealed that she had not told anyone about her secret.

"I'm not putting emphasis on money, because I'm here to find love, but in reality, I'm wealthy and Kurt has no idea. I'm just worried, you know, I'm like, this could change our relationship. I don't know how he's gonna react."

Joe Millionaire fans react to the plot twist

Fans were surprised at the interesting turn of events. They took to social media to express their surprise at the revelation that Amanda was richer than the millionaire.

melissa @melissa_TVjunky Amanda coming from wealth is the plot twist I didn't see coming! #JoeMillionaire

not your bitch💚 @letemilyliveok Amanda is suuuuuch a savage!!! I love that she's ballin' way more than these dudes. She's one of the most down to earth and the richest. #JoeMillionaire

dramabananna @dramabananna Of course Amanda is staying! Momma did her work!! #JoeMillionaire

j @JAnewname Crazy that Amanda has essentially been running her own for richer or poorer test. Ayyye #JoeMillionaire

Since the episode, fans firmly believe that Amanda is on the show for love and not money.

DixieDarlin @RealityTV_Guru

#JoeMillionaire Hope Kurt realizes Amanda having her own money means she's the Only One 100% Positively there for the Love.

kara💋 @karamckenzie__ I love that Amanda is wealthy and hasn't mentioned it at all! Her intentions are genuine, she's here for love 🤍 #JoeMillionaire

jess♡ @h0llaJess I really like Amanda more than I thought #JoeMillionaire

Fans also became instant cheerleaders for Amanda's mother, Debbie.

dramabananna @dramabananna

#JoeMillionaire Amanda's mom ready to spill the beans:…

💎Kei @JustsayKei Amanda's mom is definitely old money…. She didn't even flinch. Plot twist #JoeMillionaire

Sabrina 🌻 @spicy__nugget #JoeMillionaire I love Amanda's mom with the New York accent, I feel like she could cook me a mean chicken parm

Amanda Pace's secret is now out in the open

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee were in for a lot of surprises as they inched closer to choosing the women they want to spend the rest of their lives with. Meeting the women's families was a step forward in the direction for the men to make clear decisions.

As Amanda's mother and sister, Debbie and Jenna made an entrance, the men were impressed. Joe Millionaire star Amanda also revealed that the source of the money was her grandfather leaving behind a trust fund for the family. But Amanda never wanted the men to know about it.

"Like, I don't really like to, like lead with that, you know? Like I never said anything to begin with because I want the guys to get to know me for me because I have so much more to offer than money."

As the men sat with Amanda and her family, her mother, Debbie, popped the question:

"So I don't know who has the $10 million here but how would you feel about my daughter having more than $10 million?"

The family then revealed that they live very humbly and don't have a lavish lifestyle because of people's judgment. The men also resonated with the belief that "morality and spirituality" matter more than money in a relationship.

The episode also saw Kurt Sowers talk to Carolyn's best friend Alex about managing Carolyn's ex-husband's presence in the relationship. Steven Mcbee had a chat with Annie Jorgensen's father about managing a long distance relationship if Steven ended up choosing Annie.

Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on Fox.

