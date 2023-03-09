UnPrisoned is all set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The series tells the story of a relationship therapist whose life takes a drastic turn after her father, who's just returned from prison, moves in with her and her son.

The comedy series stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The show is reportedly inspired by the life of noted TV writer Tracy McMillan.

Hulu's UnPrisoned: Trailer maintains a charming and lighthearted tone

Hulu dropped the official trailer for UnPrisoned on February 23, 2023, and it offers a peek into the eventful and dramatic life of protagonist Paige Alexander. It briefly depicts how her life changes drastically after her father returns from prison and decides to move in with her.

The trailer opens with Paige happily recording a video wherein she says:

''Okay, so my dad is getting out of prison after 17 years, and today's the day.''

The trailer is replete with many hilarious and awkward moments, but it doesn't give away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a charming and lighthearted tone that fans of sitcoms would certainly enjoy.

Along with the trailer, Hulu has also put out the show's official synopsis on their YouTube channel which reads:

''Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, “UnPrisoned” is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a funny and heartwarming sitcom that explores a number of complex themes like family, relationships, acceptance, and redemption, among many more.

The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, each of which has a runtime of around 30 minutes.

A quick look at UnPrisoned cast

Kerry Washington plays the lead role of Paige Alexander in Hulu's UnPrisoned. Paige is a highly experienced relationship therapist whose father returns from prison after close to two decades. However, things don't turn out to be as rosy as they seem as her father moves in with her, which complicates things.

Paige Alexander is the protagonist of the series and the story is told from her point of view. Washington looks superb in the lead role, capturing the awkwardness, charm, and lively nature of her character with astonishing ease and maturity.

Apart from UnPrisoned, Paige Alexander has starred in numerous other films and shows like Little Fires Everywhere, Scandal, and The School for Good and Evil, among many more.

Starring alongside Washington as Paige's father, Edwin Alexander is actor Delroy Lindo, who looks equally impressive in the role. He perfectly embodies his character's inherent sense of humor and defines the tone of the show with his performance.

His other notable acting credits include Malcolm X, The Good Fight, Do You Believe?, and Blood & Oil, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch UnPrisoned on Hulu on Friday, March 10, 2023.

