5 sitcoms like That '90s Show

It's been just over a week since Netflix dropped That '90s Show on the platform. The period teen sitcom was received warmly by the audience, amassing over 40 million hours on its first weekend.

That '90s Show series comes as a sequel to the extremely popular series from Fox, That '70s Show. The original series became nothing less than a cult classic and aired for over eight seasons before concluding the storyline. Although the series did have a similarly named sister show called That '80s Show, the storyline was completely unrelated, and it was not a sequel or spin-off of any sort. However, That '90s Show is a spin-off from the original series and features common characters and locales.

That '90s Show also features some guest appearances from the original cast members, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Foreman from the original series. The new and young cast features Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, and Reyn Doi in the main roles.

Set 15 years after the final events of That '70s Show, That '90s Show again revolves around the Forman household. Leia Forman is the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. Leia spends the summer of 1995 at her grandparents' house in Point Place, Wisconsin, and forms some amazing bonds with other teenagers and makes great memories along the way.

In this article, we explore some more sitcoms which you might be interested in if you liked That '90s Show. These titles all share the same theme at their foundation—friendship. If you're in the mood to catch a few good laughs, these titles are sure to be what you're looking for.

Friends, That '70s Show, and more - 5 sitcoms that you should definitely check out if you liked That '90s Show

1) That '70s Show

If you have taken a liking to the recently released Netflix sitcom, That '90s Show, then you can be sure that you're going to love its predecessor, That '70s Show. Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner along with Mark Brazill, the series premiered on Fox in 1998 and aired a total of eight seasons until 2006 before being concluded.

The show featured an ensemble cast of young and older actors, and it served as a breakout role for future stars such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The cast also included the likes of Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, and others.

Set in 1976, That '70s Show follows a group of teenage friends in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin. The series focuses on their friendship and daily lives as they often spend time together in Forman's basement and in Eric's Vista Cruiser. The show explores what the teenage lifestyle was like in the 1970s and brings it all together with a healthy dose of humor.

That '90s Show is built on the structure and nostalgia of its original series and understandably shares a lot of similarities with its predecessor. If you haven't yet checked out That '70s Show, be sure to do so. You may even like the original one better than the new one.

2) Friends

Friends was, and still is, undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms in television history. The series premiered on NBC in 1994 and aired ten seasons and 236 episodes.

Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, comes among the greatest television shows of all time and is a surefire recipe to cheer up your mood. The series featured an ensemble cast that included Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and other recurring actors.

Similar to That '90s Show, Friends also explores the bonds between a group of friends as they lead their lives in 1990s New York City. The series follows a group of six friends who spend a large part of their days with each other, either in their apartment buildings or in Central Perk Cafe, the coffee shop below their apartment building.

3) Seinfeld

Seinfeld has been hailed as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time. Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, the show premiered on NBC in 1989 and received a rather lukewarm response from the audience. However, over time, the show turned out to be a cultural phenomenon and went on to make television history.

Seinfeld starred Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards in the central roles. The series followed Seinfeld as its central character, albeit a fictionalized version of him. The theme was essentially nothing specific, but rather the nuances of daily life in New York City. The show followed his daily lifestyle alongside his best friend George Constanza, his neighbor Cosmo Kramer, and his former girlfriend Elaine Benes.

4) New Girl

New Girl is one of the more recent titles among this list of shows. Created by Elizabeth Meriweather for Fox, the series aired between 2011 and 2018. The show had a very successful run, lasting seven seasons before being canceled. It starred Zooey Deschanel alongside Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris in pivotal roles.

New Girl follows Jessica Day, a quirky teacher who has just gone through a breakup in her early thirties. Looking for a new place to live, she ends up in a loft shared by three other men around her age. She moves in with them, which marks the start of a new journey in her life. The show follows the group as they bond and become closer friends, as well as develop romantic interests.

Just like That '90s Show, New Girl also explores the relationships that we make along the way in life. Be it hateful exes or cherished friends, they all play a role in shaping who we are and providing us with memories along the way.

5) Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks is a teen comedy-drama series from NBC. Created by Paul Feig, the series made its debut in 1999 but had a really short run, getting canceled even before all the scheduled episodes could air. NBC has received a lot of criticism for the way they lost a good show to bad scheduling and foresight. Freaks and Geeks features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of James Franco, Linda Cardellini, John Francis Daley, Seth Rogen, Samm Levine, Jason Segel, Martin Starr, and others.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Chippewa, Detroit, the series focuses on some of the students and the status quo at William McKinley High School. Freaks and Geeks explores the different types of groups that exist at a regular public high school, and how their interactions generally go. It dives into both ends of the spectrum and gives us a peek at what school was like back in the 80s and how some things never change.

Just like That '90s Show, Freaks and Geeks also worked with high school students in the older days and painted a picture of their relationships, their lifestyle, their friendships, and how they liked to spend their time.

These are all the series you should consider checking out if you have taken a liking to Netflix's recent title, That '90s Show. All of these are cult classics and are sure to cheer you up with a good few laughs.

