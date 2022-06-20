How many kids does Zooey Deschanel have? Actress shares rare photo with Jonathan Scott and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel recently posted a picture of her boyfriend Jonathan Scott with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, alongside their children Elsie and Charlie. The kids were sitting on top of Jonathan and Jacob's shoulders, with heart emojis added in front of their faces. The caption reads:

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonatahnscott and their dad @jacobpechenik.”

Zooey Deschanel shares Elsie and Charlie with Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel shares two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The actress has rarely exposed her children's faces on social media to keep them safe.

1) Elsie Otter Pechenik

Elsie was born in July 2015. Speaking about the choice of name, Deschanel stated that she and Jacob love otters since they are sweet and smart. She added that they use tools, hold hands while sleeping and are wonderful animals.

The media has never managed to capture a clear picture of Elsie, although her mother has shared a lot about her in various interviews. While speaking to a news outlet in 2019, Deschanel revealed that Elsie has her own style of fashion and holds different opinions on her outfits.

Zooey also mentioned that Elsie does not like outwear and never wore jackets during rain and sweaters in winter.

2) Charlie Wolf Pechenik

Born in May 2017, Charlie is the youngest son of Zooey and Jacob. His middle name refers to the canine species, wolves, which was chosen by his parents. Details about Charlie’s personal life remain unknown. However, he was once involved in a small scandal unrelated to him.

Interestingly, television personality and author Lauren Conrad named her son Charlie Wolf, because of which she was accused of copying Deschanel. However, Deschanel described it as a coincidence.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship timeline

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott first met while filming for the show Carpool Karaoke in 2019. Deschanel spent a lot of time with Scott and her children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair decided to purchase a house in 2021. Subsequently, Jonathan stated that he intends to keep future generations of their family in this house. The illusionist revealed having waited his whole life to find Zooey and sharing a dream home with her.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were romantically linked in 2019 (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The house was built by architect Gerard Colcord. A glimpse of the house was also seen in the summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Deschanel was first engaged to musician Ben Gibbard in 2008 before tying the knot with him in September 2009. However, the couple divorced in November 2011. Zooey then got engaged to Jacob Pechenik in January 2015 and they got married in June of the same year. The former couple split in September 2019, and their divorce was finalized in June 2020.

