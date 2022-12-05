Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is a huge baseball enthusiast, a fact not many MLB fans are aware of. In August 2014, Jerry spoke about his unwavering love for baseball and his post-retirement dream to frequent MLB games during a Q&A session with ESPN. Here's what Seinfeld said:

"I've been doing this joke lately, because I turned 60 this year, and people around that age make a bucket list. I made a bucket list, turned the "b" to an "f" and was done with it."

He continued:

"If you want to kite surf down the Amazon, go ahead. I'm going to crack open a beer and watch a ball game. When I think of retirement, all I would think of is going to a baseball game every day."

It makes sense that baseball was such a significant theme in the iconic sitcom 'Seinfeld' created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The program frequently used baseball analogies and included player cameos. Now you know why.

Notable MLB moments from the sitcom 'Seinfeld' by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld

Seinfeld - George Costanza teaches Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams baseball

Nine seasons of Seinfeld ran on NBC from July 1989 through May 1998. It quickly became one of the legendary television programs in America. Interestingly, audiences continue to enjoy the show and it still has a cult following in 2022.

The following is a list of memorable MLB episodes from Seinfeld:

#1. George Costanza is assumed to be dead by George Steinbrenner:

#2. The New York Yankees hire George Costanza:

#3.Keith Hernandez and Elaine Benes went on a date:

#4. George Costanza coached Derek Jeter:

With the sitcom something of an American classic, Seinfield is set to be watched and rewatched for many years to come. As for Jerry Seinfeld, he will likely be found watching baseball. Which one of these episodes is your favorite? Comment your answers below!

