“I blame that stupid Trumpet performance” - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld blames musician Timmy Trumpet for the New York Mets blowing divisional lead 

Celebrated comedian and lifelong New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld has a unique take on his beloved team’s struggles.

The Mets have led the National League East for most of this season, but are starting to crumble in the last-mile stretch. An embarrassing 8-2 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, followed by the Atlanta Braves’ 10-9 win in Oakland, resulted in the Mets surrendering their advantage.

For the first time since April 11, the Mets weren’t the sole leaders of the National League East. Frustration among Mets fans has been boiling over, and Jerry Seinfeld was no exception.

Behind every crisis there is always a scapegoat, and for Seinfeld, the man responsible for the Mets’ recent woes is… Timmy Trumpet!

Commenting on an Instagram post by SportsNet New York, Seinfeld said:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jerry Seinfeld blames Timmy Trumpet for the Mets losing their division lead Jerry Seinfeld blames Timmy Trumpet for the Mets losing their division lead https://t.co/aOX5CcHM78

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance. Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo." - Jerry Seinfeld

Timmy Trumpet, real name Timothy Jude Smith, is an Australian musician who co-wrote the song ’Narco' along with Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx. Mets reliever Edwin Diaz uses the track as his walk-up theme.

The Mets invited Timothy to Citi Field last Thursday. He played his namesake instrument to the beats of Diaz’s theme as the star closer walked out.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



The Absolute Scenes The Mets brought out Timmy Trumpet to perform Narco live for Edwin DiazThe Absolute Scenes @GottaBelievePod The Mets brought out Timmy Trumpet to perform Narco live for Edwin Diaz The Absolute Scenes @GottaBelievePod https://t.co/zBM2mxNvVW

Seinfeld compared those shenanigans to when the Mets had Baha Men perform “Who Let The Dogs Out” prior to a 2000 World Series Game.

The Mets fell short against the Yankees in their quest for the holy grail. Seinfeld believes that the Baha Men's performance was the beginning of the end for the series.

"Same as when [Baha] Men showed up to play 'Who Let Dogs Out' in 2000 WS. Series ended right there." - Jerry Seinfeld.

We don’t know if Seinfeld is being serious or just fooling around. One thing we can assume safely is that just like every Mets supporter right now, Seinfeld too will be feeling the stress.

Stressful times for Jerry Seinfeld and every New York Mets fan

At least the Mets made a statement earlier today. They went on to make a statement with a 10-0 win against the Pirates to claim and close that series.

The result saw the Mets regain their sole occupancy at the top of the NL East standings, albeit by only 0.5 games.

The Braves will return to action on Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

With less than four weeks remaining, the NL East pennant race is shaping up to be one for the ages. Exciting for neutrals, stressful for all supporters involved - including Jerry Seinfeld.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif