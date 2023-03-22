Hulu's new musical drama series, titled Up Here, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The film tells the story of a couple's tryst with love and depicts their quest to find happiness as they grapple with their memories, fantasies, and obsessions.

The show features Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes in the lead roles along with numerous others essaying significant supporting characters. The series is helmed by Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

Hulu's Up Here will deliver a mixed bag of emotions

Hulu released the official trailer for Up Here on March 1, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and intriguing events set to unfold in the new series.

The trailer briefly shows the lead couple struggling to deal with their ''inner voices.'' It focuses extensively on Lindsay and Miguel's relationship as they try to tackle their numerous flaws whilst dealing with each other.

Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and lighthearted tone without compromising on the story's inherent thematic depth. Along with the trailer, Hulu also put out the official synopsis for the comedy series which reads:

''A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.''

Based on the official description and trailer, viewers can look forward to a hilarious and thought-provoking series that explores several profound themes pertaining to human existence like memories, fantasies, dreams, and obsessions, among other things.

The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to air on March 24, 2023.

A quick look at the Up Here cast

Up Here tells the story of a couple who struggle to deal with their desires, memories, and obsessions, whilst also trying to tackle the complexities of their own relationship.

Mae Whitman stars in one of the lead roles as Lindsay. She's constantly in a state of angst as she seems unsure of what to do in her life, looking for happiness. Whitman looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex shades of her character with stunning ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Mae Whitman's other notable film and TV acting credits include Arrested Development, Parenthood, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, to name a few. Starring alongside her in another key role is actor Carlos Valdes as Miguel.

Valdes looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and his unique sense of humor further elevates the series to a different level. The actor has previously appeared in The Flash, Gaslit, and Legends of Tomorrow, among many more. Other cast members include John Hodgman as Tom, Katie Finneran as Joan, Andréa Burns as Rosie, and many more.

Don't forget to catch all the episodes of Up Here on Hulu on Friday, March 24, 2023.

