“Used y'alls credit card info to buy two Super Bowl ads": Hilarious Temu memes erupt as Super Bowl ad cost sparks awe 

Temu, the popular Chinese e-commerce company, has been taking the internet by storm as many have been left surprised by its commercials during the Super Bowl. As the company released many commercials during the games this year, CNBC reported that the e-commerce platform aired three ads, and each of them cost the company millions of dollars.

On the other hand, INC reported that Temu’s spokesperson also stated that the company is giving away $5 million in coupons and credits on various game days.

Apart from this, the e-commerce company has also set aside a budget of $10 million in giveaways. Furthermore, TIME reported that the company spent $7 million for each commercial during the game.

Hence, considering that Temu aired three ads back-to-back, the netizens were surprised to know that the e-commerce site had spent $21 million only on ads, besides the other promotions being done. One social media user also commented and said:

Chinese e-commerce platform's massive ad budget leaves netizens in awe: Reactions and details explored. (Image via @soshimshi/x)

Temu is a Chinese-owned company that sells low-cost goods on the internet, which are shipped from China. The company made its way into the US market in 2022, and since then it has sold millions of goods in the country.

Social media users reacted to Temu’s advertisements during the Super Bowl 2024

Temu’s three back-to-back commercials during the Super Bowl game have left social media users shocked and surprised, as during the Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers games, spectators and netizens were curious how the company could spend millions of dollars on the ads.

While Temu is aggressively advertising to create a big name for itself in the US market, the advertising has left the netizens in awe, as many have been reacting to the same.

As a Twitter user, @soshimshi posted about the same on X, here is how the masses reacted:

While many have appreciated the aggressive advertising strategy of the brand, Temu also received a few negative comments from a few netizens for the same.

However, at the moment, the brand has not commented on the reactions of the social media users.

