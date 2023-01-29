Vacation Home Nightmare release date and cast list explored

Vacation Home Nightmare is a new suspense thriller movie that will make its debut on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime Network. The movie is written by John F. Hayes and directed by Lindsay Hartley.

The official synopsis for Vacation Home Nightmare, as released by Lifetime Network, reads:

"When a woman is attacked in her short term rental, the company’s shady Clean-Up Team steps in to help her pick up the pieces. But she soon finds that the charming head of the team might only be cleaning up his own crimes and will go to any measures to silence her."

The lead cast list for the upcoming Lifetime movie sees Aubrey Reynolds, Justin Berti, and Felisha Cooper in pivotal roles. As such, this article will take a closer look at the lead cast members of Vacation Home Nightmare before the movie airs on Lifetime Network.

The cast list for Lifetime'sVacation Home Nightmare sees Aubrey Reynolds and Justin Berti in major roles

Aubrey Reynolds as Danielle Banks

Hailing from Texas, Aubrey Reynolds is all set to play the lead role of Danielle Banks in Vacation Home Nightmare.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Lily in the 2022 film Love's Portrait, Sarah in A Sister's Grudge (2021), Nancy in Hello Lofi (2022), Samantha in the 2020 Holiday movie Christmas Tree Lane, Lindsey in Sugar Baby Murder (2020), Evie in the 2019 short film A Perfect Fit, and Piper in An hour Behind (2017).

Aubrey Reynolds has also appeared in significant roles in several other movies and TV series, including My Crazy Ex (2017), Annie (2017), Sinister Minister (2017), Shock (2016), My Christmas Love (2016), Cyborg X (2016), Crossroads (2017), and Surrounded (2018), among others.

Justin Berti as Anton King

A well-known model, dancer, and actor, Justin Berti will be seen portraying the lead character Anton King in the brand new Lifetime Network thriller movie.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Robert Drawing Jr. in Once Upon a Time in... Hollywierd (2022), Diego in one episode of Something Bit me (2022), Detective Eric in Twice Bitten (2021), Hank in The Colvin Boys (2020), and Macro Laguna in Divorce Bait (2022).

Justin Berti has also been in several other movies and TV series, including Secret Lives of Housewives (2022), Deadly Cheers (2022), Wheels of Beauty (2021), Frontera (2018), Brothers in Arms (2016), Submission (2016), The Love Machine (2016), Shi (2015), Revolution (2015), The Ramen Girl (2008).

Felisha Cooper as Alesha

A still of Felisha Cooper (Image Via IMDb)

American actress Felisha Cooper is all set to play the vital role of Alesha in Vacation Home Nightmare.

She is best known for portraying the characters Sasha Thompson in The Bold and the Beautiful (2015-17), Felicia in Whitney Houston: A Tragic Love (2015), and Maya Gibson in The Last Ship (2014)

Felisha Cooper has also been seen in several other well-known movies and TV series, such as The Hustle (2013), Criminal Minds (2013), Mary Porter (2014), Big Time Rush (2012), Rosewood (2015), The Underdog (2015), and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list for the Lifetime Network movie include Yolanthe Cabau, Grant Wright Gunderson, Anastacia McPherson, Nick Checket, Christopher Sky, Monique Sypkens, Maria Breese and Harvey B. Jackson.

