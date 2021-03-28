Valkyrae or Ariana Grande? YouTuber's recent post leaves fans awestruck

Fans of Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently mistook her for pop star Ariana Grande after sharing a post that bore a striking resemblance to the "Positions" hitmaker.
The 29-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter to reveal an all-new hairdo. Based on the caption, it appears to be temporary. Fans are speculating that it's most likely for a music video that she has been shooting recently.
Within minutes of uploading the photo, her comments section was flooded with replies from scores of fans who were left in awe of her Ariana Grande-like appearance.
From being tricked into thinking it was Ariana Grande at first glance to pushing for a collab between the two, Twitter users were quite active in the comments section.
Ariana Grand"Rae": Valkyrae's resemblance to Ariana Grande takes the internet by storm
This isn't the first time Valkyrae has trended alongside Ariana Grande on Twitter.
In May 2019, she attended the singer's concert and was ecstatic upon meeting her alongside her 100 Thieves counterparts Jack "CouRage" Dunlop and Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag.
In October 2020, the cries for a Valkyrae x Ariana Grande collab began to gain traction online after the former took to Twitter to send an invite to the latter for a game of Among Us.
Ever since she posted the aforementioned tweet, the buzz surrounding a possible Ariana Grande x Valkyrae stream has remained sky-high. Keeping that in mind, her most recent post was bound to send fans into a frenzy.
Here are some of the reactions online:
From the reactions above, it is quite evident that her recent look left fans completely stumped.
The prospect of having one of the world's most popular streamers team up with a global pop icon almost seems too good to be true, but fans continue to remain hopeful.