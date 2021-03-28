Valkyrae or Ariana Grande? YouTuber's recent post leaves fans awestruck

Fans of Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently mistook her for pop star Ariana Grande after sharing a post that bore a striking resemblance to the "Positions" hitmaker.

The 29-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter to reveal an all-new hairdo. Based on the caption, it appears to be temporary. Fans are speculating that it's most likely for a music video that she has been shooting recently.

I’ll never have hair like this again but it’s so pretty 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKJCX3frW2 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 28, 2021

Within minutes of uploading the photo, her comments section was flooded with replies from scores of fans who were left in awe of her Ariana Grande-like appearance.

From being tricked into thinking it was Ariana Grande at first glance to pushing for a collab between the two, Twitter users were quite active in the comments section.

Ariana Grand"Rae": Valkyrae's resemblance to Ariana Grande takes the internet by storm

This isn't the first time Valkyrae has trended alongside Ariana Grande on Twitter.

In May 2019, she attended the singer's concert and was ecstatic upon meeting her alongside her 100 Thieves counterparts Jack "CouRage" Dunlop and Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag.

She said she loved my hair.

I’m never cutting my hair again.@ArianaGrande ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9EwLW5ST5 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 8, 2019

In October 2020, the cries for a Valkyrae x Ariana Grande collab began to gain traction online after the former took to Twitter to send an invite to the latter for a game of Among Us.

hi do you want to play among us sometime @ArianaGrande — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) October 30, 2020

Ever since she posted the aforementioned tweet, the buzz surrounding a possible Ariana Grande x Valkyrae stream has remained sky-high. Keeping that in mind, her most recent post was bound to send fans into a frenzy.

Here are some of the reactions online:

IT'S ARIANA GRANDE :o — cas ☀️🧚‍♀️ (@raempostor) March 28, 2021

Ariana GrandRae* ftfy — Will (@DapperDrifter) March 28, 2021

i thought u were ariana what the fuck? WTF — Kayla (@macawcaw123) March 28, 2021

i thought this was a vide of ariana grande that one of my crazy followers rt'd lmao — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) March 28, 2021

i thought this was ariana grande for a second... but u are soso gorgeous — Gen.G Jess 🦋 (@jessicahkim) March 28, 2021

ARIANA GRANDE PLAY AMONG US W/ VALKYRAE WHEN??????? pic.twitter.com/XjeWiIJCO3 — k.a.h || kero 🐸🐱✨ (@kero_cats) March 28, 2021

You fr look like Ariana with dat hair — Classify 😼 (@Class) March 28, 2021

so i just woke up, and checking my twitter notif. Then i catch a glimpse of this. I was thinking, "wait...i never followed ariana grande on twitter, but why is it here?"



Turns out it's aRAEana grande 😭 and you look gorgeous!!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gTdBK5O9fK — 🖤💜🤍 (@squeakyx_) March 28, 2021

Rae is Ariana Grande 2.0 change my mind — ɕαϯɾίσηα 💫 (@catrionavalient) March 28, 2021

HELLO MISS ARIANA GRANDE IS THAT YOU ??? — andy🌱 (@starryeef) March 28, 2021

ariana grande vibes omg — cloud tfatws era🍦💛11 (@ONAFAULTLINE) March 28, 2021

ARIANA THIS U?! — clarissa_weirdo (@clarissa_weirdo) March 28, 2021

ARIANA GRANDE IS THAT YOU OH MY WHAT A BEAUTY 😳💜 — ari ☀️☕ wants venti to come home (@tsukkibane) March 28, 2021

Wow u look like ariana grande's long lost twin sista i knew it — ziqa wylie (@woof__pup) March 28, 2021

Is That RAE or ARIANA GRANDE? I'm Confused 🤔🤔🤔 — ABSOLUTION AZHAR (@azhar_alfi_lol) March 28, 2021

For a solid minute in the beginning I thought I was looking at Ariana Grande 😯 — Javi 🐝 (@Reivaj95x) March 28, 2021

is this valkyrae or ariana grande or both — jo (@jo_nigiri) March 28, 2021

I legit thought this was Ariana Grande I stg if you show up in a video of hers I’m gonna lose my shit ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — david down bad dobrik (@UpLatewMaryJane) March 28, 2021

Rae filming for a music video this weekend.....



Rae's hair made up like Ariana Grande's............



😮😮😮 — NinjaKnight (@itzninjaknight) March 28, 2021

From the reactions above, it is quite evident that her recent look left fans completely stumped.

The prospect of having one of the world's most popular streamers team up with a global pop icon almost seems too good to be true, but fans continue to remain hopeful.