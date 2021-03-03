Valkyrae left scandalized after googling what "WAP" means

Popular Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was recently left flabbergasted after finding out what the slang "WAP" actually stands for.
The 29-year old's hilarious reaction recently went viral on social media, after she innocently decided to type in 'WAP' on Google.
The term gained popularity online after featuring in Nicki Minaj and Meghan Thee Stallion's smash hit titled "WAP," which dominated the charts in 2020.
According to the usage in the song, the expansion of the acronym is wet a** p***y.
While the rest of the world may have very well been acquainted with the popular track, it seems like the meaning of the word somehow slipped under the radar of Valkyrae. Recently, when she went on to Google the meaning, she seemed genuinely scandalized upon finding out what it really meant
Valkyrae's hilarious reaction to WAP leaves the internet in splits, Sykkuno adds to the hilarity
In the clip above from her recent Twitch stream, Valkyrae can be seen informing her chat that she doesn't know any of the lyrics from the song, except for a single line.
As she repeats the word "WAP" over and over again, she hilariously attempts to decipher what it exactly means by heading over to Google.
However, she ends up instantly regretting her decision:
"I don't know the words, what is a WAP? Definition of WAP, what does WAP stand for..definition of WAP...OH! That's what that...eww! Gross, I didn't know . Oh My God, I just googled what WAP meant, I'm sorry I don't know anything else!
What makes the situation all the more hilarious is fellow Twitch streamer Sykkuno's trademark response to it all, as he innocently comments:
"It is one of Miyoung's favourites, she told me it means "Worship and Prayer"! I didn't know she was religious I mean-Oh wait, what do you need the bucket for?"
As a result of Valkyrae and Sykkuno's innocent and hilarious response to WAP, Twitter was soon abuzz with reactions as fans responded to the hilarity that ensued:
With their recent priceless reactions going viral, the wholesome duo of Valkyrae and Sykkuno once again ended up winning over the internet, which simply couldn't seem to get enough of their on-stream antics and conversations.