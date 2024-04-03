Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix reveals her mantra for filming season 11 

Ariana Madix recently spoke about her new rule of setting "personal boundary" as she returns to Vanderpump Rules for filming season 11. In a recent interview with She Knows published on April 2, 2024, Ariana candidly spoke about prioritizing herself and reportedly hinted at not having a one-on-one confrontation with her ex boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

As season 11 marks her comeback to the show, Ariana noted:

“I only had one personal boundary. It was: I’m not having a one-on-one conversation. That was it.”

The ongoing Vanderpump Rules season 11 documents the aftermath of Scandoval, a cheating controversy where Tom Sandoval’s seven-month affair with Rachel Leviss was exposed in March 2023.

Ariana also mentioned why she doesn’t want to confront her ex about his infidelity. The Vanderpump Rules star reportedly added:

“It’s difficult when sometimes, you know, you do have things that you feel very deeply or that maybe you do want to talk about. But you also know that going there isn’t worth it. If you go down this rabbit hole, you might not come back up from it.”

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana elaborates on preparing herself for public backlash

In the recent interview, Ariana revealed that she has braced herself for receiving public backlash in Vanderpump Rules season 11. Previously in November 2023, the reality star replied to a netizen on Instagram, commenting that she "wouldn’t be surprised" if viewers, who directed criticism at Sandoval and Rachel, would turn against Ariana and target her in the ongoing installment.

While opening up about her reasoning behind the online comment, Ariana expressed in her interview with SheKnows:

“We’ve been taught not to be comfortable with things like female rage. We’ve been taught that we have to be like smiling and palatable for everyone in order to be likable.”

Ariana Madix reacts to fan comment (Image via Instagram/@enews)

Ariana also highlighted that the entire personality of a person can never make it to the final cut of reality TV. Keeping the ambiguity about what snippet of her screen time viewers will get to see, Ariana made herself ready for receiving all sorts of responses. She explained:

“I think that on any show it’s difficult for anyone to see 360 degrees of a person. And so you know, when you’re seeing snippets here and there, I’m not in charge of what snippets are going to be seen.”

After Scandoval, Ariana emerged to be a breakout Bravo TV personality who bagged numerous opportunities. This included signing up for Dancing With The Stars, an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the launch of a new cocktail book, and other successful collaborations. While rejoicing over her success, Ariana added that her mantra was also to let herself take the necessary time out. She continued:

“I think what’s important for me is the off time has to be off time. Because we have our phones and we’re always reachable, sometimes it can be tough to be like, ‘This is the time I need to rest or this is the time I need to focus.’ So, really designating those times is what makes it easy for me.”

For the uninitiated, Tom Sandoval and Ariana were in a nine-year-long relationship before the discovery of Sandoval’s affair. In the season 10 reunion, viewers saw the exes indulge in a nasty fight over the cheating controversy. Rachel Leviss, whom Ariana deemed her close friend, was on the receiving end of the heat. Subsequently, this incident led to Ariana's departure from the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.