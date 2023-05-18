Vans Pride Collection 2023: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Vans has recently released its Pride Collection for 2023, which includes a range of unisex and kids' sneakers and athleisure featuring colorful LGBTQIA+ flag embroidery. The collection also includes short sleeve t-shirts made of 100% cotton, with left chest logos and Always Authentic back or front graphics.

Recently, Vans announced that it has teamed up with artists to create a collection of footwear and apparel that showcases their individuality. The Pride Collection is a celebration of Pride month, which brings visibility to the inequities and inequalities that the LGBTQ+ community is continually fighting for. As such, the company has gone beyond mere corporate gestures, demonstrating a genuine commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting positive change.

Vans Pride Collection 2023 is now available to purchase on its official website. Ranging from $10 to $95, the whole collection has all products of all kinds. Price range for their classic sneakers for the Pride collection is in between $65 to $95.

Vans Pride Collection 2023 features the brand's iconic Old Skool, Sk8-Hi Stackform Old Skool, and classic slip-on sneakers

𝖙𝖚𝖊𝖗𝖖𝖚𝖎♚ 𝔞Ļ𝓠𝕦𝐢м𝒾Ã @soyunmassapan . No maaaaa, llegó a vans lo del pride 2023 No maaaaa, llegó a vans lo del pride 2023😍. https://t.co/iPTSP8OAiw

As a prominent global brand, Vans has recognized the significance of supporting marginalized communities and has actively embraced the LGBTQ+ community, particularly during Pride Month celebrations. Now, the Vans Pride Collection 2023 has introduced a range of unisex and kid-sized sneakers and apparels with the LGBTQIA+ flag embroidery.

Vans' trademark designs, such as the black adult low-top Old Skool shoes, are also feature, with rainbow LGBTQIA+ flag-esque needlework, adding a splash of color to the $75 model. A $48 kids' Old Skool shoe has black canvas uppers featuring rainbow LGBTQIA+ flag-esque stitching, which is similar to its adult Old Skool sneakers. Moreover, there are two variations of the white Classic Checkerboard slip-on shoe, each with rainbow multicolored checks and priced at $43 for both kids and toddlers.

The apparel range includes unisex adult and children’s T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and caps. The T-shirts are made of 100% cotton and feature "Always Authentic Together as Ourselves" graphics.

Vans has formed partnerships with various LGBTQ+ organizations to provide meaningful support to the community. These partnerships often involve collaborations on projects that promote equality, education, and empowerment. By aligning with organizations such as GLSEN, which focuses on LGBTQ+ youth in schools, and Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights charity, Vans contributes to creating safer spaces, fostering acceptance, and advancing human rights.

For Pride collection 2023, Vans worked with Queer and Nonbinary poet Tyris Winter, who stated:

"My favorite aspect of us rainbow baebes is our daring nature to express and create. When I was a kid, I used to stare at paint textures on the walls in my bedroom and see a multitude of people connected. The many different beings hugging in the print symbolizes how we're all intertwined and infinite whether we see it or not (lol, get it? 'Cause it's camo print?)."

Vans will also launch an exclusive Tyris Winter collection in October 2023.

The footwear company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through donations and fundraising efforts. Additionally, it has contributed to various LGBTQ+ charities, supporting initiatives that promote equality, mental health, and well-being. By allocating resources to these causes, Vans actively contributes to the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights and the betterment of the community as a whole.

Vans' support for the Pride community extends far beyond surface-level gestures. Hence, make sure to grab the Vans Pride Collection 2023 soon at the official website of the company.

