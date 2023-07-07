Vans Sk8-Hi "Flames" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Two new iterations of Vans Sk8-Hi will soon come dressed in red and black with iconic flames on them. Since 1978, Vans Sk8-Hi has been a classic skateboarding shoe among sneakerheads. It quickly became popular among skaters and has since become an iconic shoe in the world of skateboarding and streetwear.

With its recognizable Sidestripe and durable construction, Sk8-Hi will now come in a unique design and classic colorway. The official release date for the pair is not available yet. The upcoming Vans Sk8-Hi "Flames" sneakers will retail for $85 each. Fans will be able to purchase them via the official Vans store.

Vans Sk8-Hi "Flames" sneakers will come in men's sizes

Vans first caught our attention with the electric "Lightning" rendition of their shoes, and now they're reigniting the conversation with the "Flames" shoes. The footwear from Ian Connor's Revenge x Storm line was immediately compared to the "Flames." A lightning bolt is used in place of the traditional stripe on Connor's most famous shoe to date, which is a ripoff of the Old Skool.

Therefore, the Twitterverse erupted in full force when Vans debuted its own interpretation by adding a prominent lightning bolt to the outer of the rubber vulcanized sole. Even Connor joined in.

Vans is currently implementing the same type of extending midsole patchwork with blazing flames. In this brand-new version of the timeless skate shoe, Vans Sk8-Hi, the flames' curving peaks reach the top. The uppermost lace eyelets on the collar also allow the lace to self-adjust for that flame-like appearance.

Apart from these details, no other information is currently available regarding the shoes. However, it can be expected that the upcoming Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers will have all the features of their previous models with enhanced technology.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown #Vans Adds Fuel To The Sk8-Hi “Flames”: Initially catching our attention with the electric “Lightning” take on its shoes, #Vans is heating up the conversation once more with their “Flames” get-up. Immediate comparisons were made with Ian Connor’s Revenge x… Follow @tensolesdown #Vans Adds Fuel To The Sk8-Hi “Flames”: Initially catching our attention with the electric “Lightning” take on its shoes, #Vans is heating up the conversation once more with their “Flames” get-up. Immediate comparisons were made with Ian Connor’s Revenge x… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/qjhotKACpp

The upper of the Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers is typically made from durable canvas or suede material. Canvas versions are lightweight and breathable, while suede versions offer a more premium look and added durability. The sneakers are equipped with a padded collar that offers cushioning and ankle support. This feature enhances comfort and helps to prevent discomfort during skateboarding or other activities.

The Sk8-Hi sneakers have a reinforced toe cap made of rubber or suede. This reinforcement adds durability to the shoe and provides protection against wear and tear. One of the most recognizable features of the Sk8-Hi sneakers is the signature side stripe. This stripe runs along the sides of the shoe, adding a distinct and stylish touch.

The sneakers feature a vulcanized outsole, which is a hallmark of Vans footwear. This type of outsole offers excellent grip and board feel, making it ideal for skateboarding and other activities that require traction. Sk8-Hi sneakers typically come with a cushioned footbed that provides comfort and impact absorption. This feature helps to reduce foot fatigue during extended wear.

With its high-top design, durable materials, and signature features like the side stripe and vulcanized waffle outsole, Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers will be an evergreen high-top shoe for sneakerheads. Whether a skateboarder looking for reliable performance, a fashion enthusiast seeking a versatile and classic sneaker, or simply someone who appreciates the timeless appeal of Vans footwear, the Sk8-Hi sneakers deliver on all fronts. It is a go-to choice for any sneaker lover.

Poll : 0 votes