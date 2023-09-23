Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT sneaker pack: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

Vans and Dime are going to bring back the iconic Rowley XLT sneaker after two decades. The two companies have been collaborating for a while, successfully launching numerous initiatives that have won the hearts of their fans. Now, they plan to capture the sneaker market with the popular XLT sneakers.

Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT sneaker pack will come in two colorways, "Birch" and "Navy." On September 30, the exclusive "Birch" colorway will be available via the official website of Dime. However, the shoe will also be available for local fans via pop-up stores from September 29.

On the other hand, the "Navy" colorway will be available via selected retail locations of Vans Skateboarding starting from October 5. Neither of the two brands has disclosed any information regarding the pricing details.

Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT sneaker pack will come dressed in monochromatic color-blocking

Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT sneaker (Image via Vans)

Last released in 2001, the Rowley XLT sneaker was a classic model which still considered one of the best skate shoes ever. Vans has released many skateboarding shoes for fans, but this sneaker model has a special place in the skateboarding community because of its history and origin.

The name of the skate shoe came from Geoff Rowley, a professional skateboarder who has been associated with Vans for over 20 years. The design of the sneaker model was a collaborative effort between Rowley and Vans designer Neal Shoemaker. Rowley had input in the design process, and the shoe was created with his specific needs as a skateboarder in mind.

The new Vans Skateboarding x Dime Rowley XLT sneaker's design and features will be exactly the same as the previous one. Only the color palate and external design will change to bring something innovative. The sneaker model is an icon from the Y2K era, preserved in the Vans Skateboarding archive.

The shoe is going to be released in two colorways: a re-release of the original blue colorway, as well as a "Birch" colorway that will only be available at Dime. Vans has stated that the pair boasts an upgraded monochromatic color-blocking aesthetic, with Rowley XLT and Dime unique emblems at the tongues and heel counter of the shoe.

On the other hand, the shoe has the same features as the 2001 model such as an enduring complete synthetic nubuck upper, advanced EVA midsole, lightweight cut, custom heel clip with efficient stabilizing, as well as upper padding. There isn't much information about the look at the moment, aside from the points listed, because Vans or Dime hasn't offered a detailed look at the sneakers.

Expand Tweet

The Rowley XLT is designed to withstand the wear and tear of skateboarding, with a durable suede and canvas upper that can handle the toughest tricks. The shoe features a cushioned footbed that provides comfort and support during long skate sessions. The vulcanized sole of the stake shoe provides an excellent board feel, allowing skateboarders to feel their board and execute tricks with precision.

It was a huge hit skate shoe in 2001 and is still a hit today because of all these characteristics and the classic appearance. Skateboarders and sneakerheads have continued to enjoy the sneaker model, and they will soon be able to purchase these pairs!