FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

For the first time ever, Futuremade Studio (FTMD) and Vans are coming together to re-introduce two Vans sneaker models. Futuremade Studio is a Malaysian streetwear brand that offers a unique and futuristic experience through its collections and products.

With a focus on merging different elements of time, space, and location, Futuremade Studio aims to transport its customers into another dimension. The Malaysian streetwear brand's online store provides a platform to shop their diverse collection, featuring collaborations with other brands like plain-me and Fujiyama Jeans.

From clothing and accessories to rugs and stickers, Futuremade Studio offers a range of products that embody their distinctive style and vision. This revolutionary brand has now merged its artistic creativity with Vans to create something for everyone.

The FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collection will be exclusively released via the futuremadestudio.com on August 10. After that, the collection will see a wider release via Vans retailers on August 17.

FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collection features the Sk8-Low and Half Cab

FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collection (Image via Futuremade Studio)

The FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collaboration brings together two iconic Vans models, the Sk8-Low silhouette and the Half Cab, both of which have been reimagined with a suede construction and retro-inspired color scheme.

This collaboration reflects both brands' long-standing commitment to creating footwear that is both efficient and fashionable. Both models are intended to be worn on a daily basis, whether it be at a skate park, a dance party, a local coffee shop, or a day out on the town.

The Sk8-low has a brown main body with an orange vinyl collar and shoelaces in either off-white or matching brown. The off-white bumpers are complemented by a clear blue foxing stripe and the outsoles feature FTMD lettering on a red base.

The Half Cab is available in a sandy-beige colorway, which is composed of two distinct types of suede for a layered effect. This beige body is complemented by shades of orange, which can be seen on the vinyl collar and foxing stripes, as well as the heel counter stitching. Waffle translucent outsoles are fitted with a complementary orange base, and are complemented by white FTMD logos for a striking contrast.

The Sk8-Low and Half Cab are two iconic skateboard shoe models that had an unremitting impact on both the skateboarding community and the fashion world.

The Sk8-Low, a variation of Vans' classic high-top Sk8-Hi model, offers a more versatile and low-profile design. Its appeal lies in its blend of functionality and style, providing skateboarders with enhanced freedom of movement while maintaining the distinctive Vans aesthetic.

On the other hand, the Half Cab, designed in collaboration with skateboarding legend Steve Caballero, holds a special place in skateboarding history. Introduced in the early 1990s, it became the first skate shoe to feature a padded collar at mid-height, providing ankle protection without sacrificing quality.

The Half Cab's innovative design was not only practical but also influential, setting a new standard for skateboard shoe construction. Over the years, its popularity has grown beyond skateboarding, earning recognition for its retro appeal and association with street culture.

These two revolutionary Vans sneakers will release soon with a touch of inspiration from the Futuremade Studio. To get the FTMD. x Vans “Everyday Everybody” collection, keep an eye on both brands' official sites.