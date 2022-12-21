Vans x Cobra Kai collab: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Vans, the iconic skate shoe label, has collaborated with the American Netflix martial arts comedy-drama series, Cobra Kai. The Netflix-streamed series has reached global popularity and become one of the most popular shows on the platform. Part of the reason for its success can be credited to its sequel story to the original Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen.

The show's fans recently got to see the fifth season of the series and are looking forward to a sixth. Thus, a collaboration with the Californian skate and footwear brand is certainly a plus for all the fans. The collaborative footwear collection is available on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers starting December 8, 2022.

Vans x Cobra Kai three-piece footwear collection features Old Skool and Sk8 Hi silhouettes

The newly released Vans x Cobra Kai three-piece footwear collection featuring Old Skool and Sk8 Hi silhouettes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Californian label is known for its multiple successful collaborations, all of which maintain a pop-culture relevance. The collaboration with Cobra Kai comes after the label recently collaborated with great series and successful franchises such as One Piece, Stranger Things, and Sailor Moon.

The collaborative collection commemorates the 5th season and its successful run. The official site introduces the collection,

"Vans and Cobra Kai have teamed up for a collection that celebrates Karate, nostalgia, and youth. With rivalries heating up in Season 5, we’ve styled classic silhouettes to honor three dojos competing in the all-valley Karate Championship."

The collection features three pieces, including two color schemes of the Old Skool and one of the Sk8-Hi. The first shoe on the list is the Old Skool, which comes clad in a perfect denim-inspired base. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Show your support for the underdogs of Eagle Fang with the Vans x Cobra Kai Old Skool. Highlighting Sensei Lawrence’s love of all things 80s and the DIY approach that defines Eagle Fang, this retro Old Skool features acid washed denim uppers and patches inspired by many of Johnny’s iconic mottos."

The shoe mimics patched jackets, and features studs and zigzag stitching all over the legendary low-top shoe. The shoe is adorned with "The Best Defense Is More Offense" lettering as an element of the series.

bella @johnnyslawrence COBRA KAI VANS JUST DROPPED AND I’M IN LOVE WITH THEM ALL COBRA KAI VANS JUST DROPPED AND I’M IN LOVE WITH THEM ALL https://t.co/HwywQOaQ43

The second colorway of Old Skool sneakers comes constructed out of a black and yellow color scheme with a canvas-constructed upper. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Show your support for the original all-valley champions with the Vans x Cobra Kai Old Skool. Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy. This black and yellow Old Skool also features various flags printed along the outer sidewall, tying into Cobra Kai’s long history as the original dojo—and the one to beat."

The shoes feature the Cobra Kai motif embroidered on one side and the iconic motto of Cobra Kai dojo on the secondary side along the side stripe.

Lastly, the third shoe is the Sk8-Hi, which comes clad in a high-top silhouette with a white base. The shoe features Miyagi Do's iconic bonsai tree logo, which is inspired by the mountains of Okinawa. Each of the three silhouettes represents Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do Karate. The collection can be purchased via Vans and select retailers at a retail price ranging from $95 to $105.

