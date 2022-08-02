Vibra Urbana Miami 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price and more

Latin music festival 'Vibra Urbana' has announced its Miami iteration slated for this December. The reggaeton festival will take place on December 10 and 11 in Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc. The headliners for this year’s Vibra Urbana Miami festival include Don Omar, Maluma, Nicky Jam and J Balvin. The two-day event will also feature Jhay Cortez, Sech, Feid, and Lualong along with rising acts from artists including Mora, Trueno, Cauty, and the Puerto Rican newcomer RaiNao.

Vibra Urbana festival will also feature reggaeton pioneers including De La Ghetto and Chencho Corleone. Earlier this year, the festival hosted its first-ever Vegas edition with performances by Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro.

Vibra Urbana Miami 2022 tickets

Currently, Tier 1 tickets for the Vibra Urbana festival are available on its website. As per the FAQ, tiers determine the price of the ticket. This means the next tier becomes available once a particular tier sells out. As a result, the earlier one buys a ticket, the cheaper the price.

Tickets for the Vinra Urbana festival will be available starting August 4 at 12.00 pm ET from the festival’s official website. Currently, tickets are available in two categories: General Admission and VIP. The general admission tickets are priced at $199, and the general admission plus tickets are priced at $259. VIP seats cost $379, while Leyenda tickets, which are reserved for the Leyenda viewing section directly in front of the stage, cost $799.

The Leyenda tickets also give access to the Leyenda Backstage Lounge straight from the viewing area featuring lounge areas and AC. It's also inclusive of a complimentary open bar in Leyenda Backstage Lounge, festival admission, and access to exclusive VIP areas and private air-conditioned restrooms. Other benefits of buying a Leyenda ticket include Site Leyenda concierge, complimentary Leyenda Gift Bag, expedited entry into the festival, access to vendor villages, exclusive photo ops, exclusive art installations, and exclusive merchandise.

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Vibra Urbana music festival is the 28-year-old singer Maluma. Considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists, Maluma explores genres including reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop.

Maluma's debut album, Magia, was released in 2012, while he was still in his teens. In 2015, he released his breakthrough album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, paving the way for various collaborations.

In 2018, the artist released the album F.A.M.E to further commercial success followed by 11:11 in 2019 and Papi Juancho in 2020. His hit singles include Hawái, which became his first number-one single on the Billboard Global US chart. Other hit singles from Maluma include Felices Los 4, Borró Cassette, and Corazón. The Medellín native has collaborated with Shakira, Madonna, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd.

Also among the headliners is Don Omar, a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and actor. In September 2017, the singer announced that he would retire after a series of concerts in Puerto Rico but returned to music in 2019. Omar has also played the character of Rico Santos in four Fast & Furious movies. He has earned various accolades, including several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin Grammy Awards.

