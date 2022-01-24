How many grandkids does Vicki Gunvalson have? 'RHOC' star throws a baby shower for daughter Briana

It’s celebration time for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson as she is set to become a grandmother once again. The ecstatic soon-to-be grandmother threw a baby shower for her beloved daughter Briana, who is due in March.

The star’s daughter, Briana, is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby girl, just nine months after having her third son.

How many grandkids does Vicki Gunvalson have?

The TV star and businesswoman Vicki is already a grandmother of three grandchildren and is now expecting her first granddaughter in March.

Briana, 34-year-old, married the love of her life Ryan Culberson in 2011 and are parents to three boys: Troy, 8, Owen, 7, and Hank, who joined the brood in November 2020. Culberson announced Briana’s fourth pregnancy using paper clips on Instagram.

To celebrate the occasion, Gunvalson threw a pink-themed baby shower at a farmhouse in North Barrington, Illinois, for her daughter, who has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Sharing pictures from the party on her Instagram handle, the 59-year-old reality star expressed her joy and wrote:

“So fun showering my beautiful daughter for her baby girl due soon. May the Lord bless you with a healthy happy baby girl.”

She mentioned in the caption that even her niece is expecting and due within weeks of Briana’s baby.

Vicki Gunvalson starred in fourteen seasons of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County before departing the franchise in 2020. She explained it in an Instagram post:

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for “whooping it up” with me along the way."

She also thanked everyone for this incredible opportunity:

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I will never forget.”

Vicki Gunvalson married Michael J. Wolfsmith at the age of 21 and had two children, Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith Jr., but divorced Wolfsmith Sr. after almost 8 years of marriage.

She then hitched with Donn Gunvalson in 1994 and founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services, but they both parted ways in 2014. The star later found love with Steve Lodge, but called it quits in September 2021.

