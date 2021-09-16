Vinny Guadagnino's dating life explored ahead of 'Double Shot at Love' Season 3 premiere

Double Shot at Love star Vinny Guadagnino appeared to be a shy personality at the start of Jersey Shore and later became a confidant heartthrob. He is also one of the celebrities who has been in the news for his love life.

Guadagnino was recently linked to Too Hot to Handle contestant Francesca Farago. However, the truth behind their dating rumors never came to light.

In July 2020, the duo was spotted hanging out numerous times and were spotted having exchanged flirty comments on social media. This led to speculation of them dating, which soon fizzled out when Farago was seen kissing The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims in early 2021.

Although Guadagnino mostly identifies as being single, he has had an interesting past with regard to his romantic life.

Guadagnino love life on 'Jersey Shore'

His public dating life began with his casual relationships on Jersey Shore. In season 2, he apparently started dating Angelina Pivarnick. Later, he was attracted to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The Double Shot at Love member has also dated season 1 Jersey Shore castmate Maria Elizondo. When she returned for the second season, things heated up between the two.

Speaking about her experience in season 2, Elizondo said:

“As far as my situation with Vinny: we are friends, and I wish him genuine happiness."

Former partners accused the Double Shot at Love star of cheating

Guadagnino has reportedly been in relationships outside Jersey Shore, and most of them didn’t end well. In 2012, Vinny began seeing his Guy Code co-star Melanie Iglesias, a Maxim model. They were in a two-year relationship, which ended with Iglesias accusing the Double Shot at Love star of cheating.

It wasn't just her. Elicea Shyann, a model Guadagnino was dating during his time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2017, publicly raised questions about his loyalty. The couple parted ways in April 2018.

Alysse Joyner and Guadagnino's fizzled relationship

The Jersey Shore roommates Vinny and DJ Pauly D are also associated with the MTV reality show Double Shot at Love. The first season aired in 2019 and was about finding a romantic match for Pauly.

Also Read

But along the way, Guadagnino found one of the contestants, Alysse Joyner, interesting. They developed chemistry in Double Shot at Love. However, things didn’t work out between the two. Apparently, Guadagnino stopped answering her texts.

Meanwhile, Guadagnino will be the leading man in the third season of Double Shot at Love, where 17 women will compete for his attention. The show will premiere on September 16 at 9:00 pm ET on MTV.

Edited by Srijan Sen