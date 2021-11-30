Viral Tom Holland Twitter pic leak explained 

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland have been left confused as rumors of his inappropriate images being leaked have appeared online. The hashtag "Tom Holland leaked" is trending on Twitter as well.

The rumors began spreading like wildlife after the 25-year old actor revealed that he was coming back for another Spider-Man trilogy. Although Holland has not commented on the "leaked pictures," the internet has been endlessly tweeting about the same.

Are the leaked Tom Holland pictures real?

Tom Holland went viral online on November 28. Fans of the British actor were relentlessly searching for leaked pictures of the actor. However, the images of the actor being shared online are not real.

The uploaded photos appear to have been edited and do not seem to have been shared by Holland. Along with the "leaked picture" being shared on Twitter, an edited image making it look like Holland shared the leaks on his Instagram profile, has appeared online as well.

When followers look closely into the aforementioned edit, one can notice that the username is not that of the actor. At the time of writing this article, the creator of the "leaked picture" remains unknown.

A few tweets regarding the leaked picture read:

"Tom holland´s d**k got leaked you say? Now what sort of devious fellow would do something that evil i wonder"

"Tom Holland just got the memo he's playing Spider-Man for another decade AND his web-slinger got leaked online. Pour one out for him tonight, fellas"

Another tweet read:

"Tom Holland getting his d**k leaked just like how Spider-Man got his identity leaked"

fairy @bytch00 tom holland when he got leaked tom holland when he got leaked https://t.co/V1UWooqxfE

The Lupin Critic @EpicFunnyName OH NAH THEY LEAKED TOM HOLLAND'S WEB SHOOTER BRO💀💀💀 OH NAH THEY LEAKED TOM HOLLAND'S WEB SHOOTER BRO💀💀💀

seb @acaibcwl twitter after tom holland’s nudes leaked twitter after tom holland’s nudes leaked https://t.co/yUd3ptVnKy

AJ Manuel @AxeMan907 Me: Oh, Tom Holland is trending. Wonder if it’s more Spider-Man news.



Twitter: Tom Holland leaked pics



My reaction: Me: Oh, Tom Holland is trending. Wonder if it’s more Spider-Man news.Twitter: Tom Holland leaked picsMy reaction: https://t.co/T63BayN6vf

Falsie 💕 She/Her @cripplinglybi It's kinda fucked up that people are making fun of Tom Holland I imagine most of you probably wouldn't like your nudes leaked and then have thousands of strangers critique it. Weird It's kinda fucked up that people are making fun of Tom Holland I imagine most of you probably wouldn't like your nudes leaked and then have thousands of strangers critique it. Weird https://t.co/3JKMJSF5b6

Nephew Q @QZinnias Tom Holland’s nudes leaked but whatever I guarantee u Tobey Maguire’s meat is better too Tom Holland’s nudes leaked but whatever I guarantee u Tobey Maguire’s meat is better too

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering?

The latest Spider-Man movie is set to be released on December 17. Tickets for the movie were being sold from November 29 and the site crashed within seconds.

The chief analyst at BoxOffice.com told CNBC:

“There are different tiers of intense fan demand when it comes to box office pre-sales, and this film is clearly showing it belongs near the top with a select few others.”

Looking at fan reactions online, the upcoming movie is sure to be a hit and break many records.

