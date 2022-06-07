Viral Video: Cowboys lasso loose cow on Oklahoma City Highway 

A video of a cowboy lassoing a cow on the loose in Oklahoma City has gone viral on social media. A news crew captured the occurrence through the sky. The incident was captured by Koco News. The two-minute-long clip has received over four million views on Twitter. People continue to swarm the post with likes and retweets.

In the video, two people using vehicles were seen attempting to corner the cow near the fence of the road. However, they failed. A cowboy riding a horse then sprung into action and caught the cow with the help of a rope in hand.

A lasso was tied around the neck of the loose cow, which hooked the animal at its neck. Another cowboy was also seen going in to lasso the beast’s feet. The wild chase on the city highway was then brought to an end.

Netizens were thrilled to see the cowboys in action as the takedown was quite heroic, with cars speeding on opposite sides of the road just a few feet away.

koconews @koconews 🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. bit.ly/3GU3s9u COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY 🐄🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. bit.ly/3GU3s9u https://t.co/NgnlgqiEEA

The reason behind the cow being on the loose has not been identified. However, it is safe to say that the animal was brought back to safety.

Are cows aggressive towards humans? Everything to know about the cowboy having to take action

L Λ N D N  @AsToldByLandon A cow running loose on the highway is one of the most Oklahoma things I’ve ever witnessed. A cow running loose on the highway is one of the most Oklahoma things I’ve ever witnessed.

From the animal’s demeanor, they often seem calm, quiet and unbothered by their surroundings. Overall, the creatures are incredibly inquisitive. However, their behavior often depends on their surroundings.

Cows are not aggressive in nature, but if they are forced to take part in anything against their will, they may express irritation. A change in routine or surroundings can make them angry. A nursing cow may also show aggression if she feels like her calf is in danger.

Some ways cows can show irritation and that they are soon going to become aggressive include erratic movements, turning sideways, grunting or snorting, kicking, raising their ears or stamping on the ground with hooves.

Another reason why the animal can be in fumes is due to stress. If the animal is to get used to a new handler or fed food which they are not accustomed to, they can express distress. They can also charge at people if they are in pain. If they are not tended to, they can attack any human in their proximity.

The animal may be in pain due to castration, confinement, branding, dehorning, tail docking, etc. If they are not feeling comfortable in their resting space, they can also become irritable.

Along with stress and discomfort, a common reason for the mammal to get aggressive is due to their hormones. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis can influence their behaviour. High levels of the same and other hormones found in the animal cam influence agitation.

Angry crows are a rare sight. However, some mammals known for having low tolerance levels include the Heck Cattle, Longhorns, Chillingham and the American Brahman Cow.

If the animal decides to attack you, it can lead to bone fractures, black eyes, joint dislocation, punctured lungs, lacerations, nerve damage, and more.

