Viva LA Music Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, lineup and more

Viva LA Music Festival has announced a one-day festival set to take place at LA's Dodger Stadium on June 25. Viva had launched its Viva Pomona annual festival 10 years ago and is now celebrating its anniversary through Viva LA Music Festival.

Rene Contreras originally created the fest a decade ago to bring resources to his hometown in Southern California via backyard shows and gigs at local spots.

Viva LA Music Festival is a one-day event produced by Goldenvoice and has a lineup that includes Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Becky G, and Kali Uchis as headliners for the inaugural event.

The multi-genre fest will also feature performances by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Lenin Ramirez, Carin Leon Tainy, and Carla Morrison, among others.

A press release of the festival reads:

“Viva! goes beyond just a music festival, it has a strong mission of building community and representation, which has led to its cult following that started in L.A. and has since gone global,” according to a press release.

It continued:

“The fest celebrates those often overshadowed immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger anglo music arena.”

The presale for the Viva LA Music Festival tickets will begin on Saturday, April 2, at 10:00 AM PT. Fans can register for the presale of the tickets with their mobile number and receive an exclusive presale code and link to buy passes before they go on sale Saturday.

Tickets will be available for the general public on the same day at 2:00 PM. Tickets are priced from $200 – $650 + service fees.

More information about the event can be gathered from the official website of Viva Music festival. The venue gates open at 11AM and the curfew is until 11PM.

Viva LA Music Festival 2022 line up

Daddy Yankee

J. Balvin

Kali Uchis

El Fantasma

Los Dos Carnales

Carin Léon

Becky G

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Ivy Queen

AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz

Willie Colón

Paquita La Del Barrio

The Marías

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Omar Apollo

TAINY

Lenin Ramirez

Legado 7

Devendra Banhart

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Eslabón Armado

Carla Morrison

Cuco

Chicano Batman

DannyLux

Shannon and the Clams

Voz De Mando

Cazzu

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Beach Goons

Lido Pimienta

The Red Pears

Gasolina Party

Jenny 69

Matt Paris

DJ Pope

The Garden

Caballo Dorado

La Sonora Dinamita

Inner Wave

Beach Fossils

Ed Maverick

Ivan Cornejo

Los Bitchos

Los Del Limit

Lluvia Arámbula

Agudelo 888

Los Aptos

Ben Carillo

DJ Playero

Tijuana Panthers

La Gabi

Alejandroo

SadGirl

The New Jalisco Bar

More about the Viva LA Music Festival

The music festival will donate $1 of every ticket sold to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit No Us Without You LA. The volunteer-run organization now supports “hundreds of food insecure hospitality, day laborers, street vendors, and mariachi families.”

Viva LA Music Festival's mission is to build community and representation and to celebrate those from underserved communities. This is the first time in its 10-year history that the music festival will occur outside of Pomona.

