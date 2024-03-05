Vollebak launched a Mars hoodie in collaboration with Byborre: Details explored

Vollebak’s Mars hoodie represents a groundbreaking advancement in fashion technology embodying creativity and environmental awareness at its core. This sweatshirt is more than simply apparel. This is a sneak peek at outerwear of the future that draws inspiration from space.

Vollebak has always been at the forefront of combining fashion with futuristic concepts. The brand draws inspiration from outer space, exploring how clothing can address future challenges. The Mars hoodie is a product of extensive research with a focus on sustainability. This includes exploring landscapes beyond our world.

The hoodie comes with a price tag reflecting its advanced design and sustainable production. The collaboration with Byborre emphasizes a commitment to reducing environmental impact. This hoodie is a forward-thinking piece, both in design and sustainability.

Mars hoodie by Vollebak has double-layered, 3D sculpted material

Drawing inspiration from the Martian terrain, the Mars hoodie features a distinctive design and texture. The hoodie's three-dimensional, double-layered material is designed to resemble Mars' dunes. It gives the wearer's regular outfit an ethereal touch.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter photos that NASA took served as the inspiration for the design. For the first time, the Corduroy Dunes could be seen in great detail thanks to the circulated photos.

Vollebak launched a Mars hoodie in collaboration with Byborre (Image via Instagram/@vollebak)

Vollebak's collaboration with Byborre for this hoodie highlights a shared commitment to sustainability. The material used in the hoodie is produced with significantly lower environmental impact. This includes 40% fewer greenhouse gases and almost 27% less power per kilogram. Such efforts are crucial in promoting sustainable fashion practices.

The creation of this hoodie is a testament to technological advancement in fashion. The garment is knitted by robots and programmed by computers. This process ensures precision in the hoodie's intricate design. The use of advanced technology also contributes to the sustainability of the production process.

The Mars hoodie’s palette is a tribute to the natural vistas of Mars, with shades of black, grey, and tan that evoke the planet’s volcanic glass and basalt formations. This striking color blend not only gives the hoodie a unique appearance, making it seem almost digitally rendered from a distance, but also unveils a rich complexity when viewed up close.

Vollebak's hoodie is a significant step towards more sustainable clothing options. The collaboration with Byborre ensures that the production process is transparent. It also minimizes environmental impact. This approach sets a new standard for sustainability in the fashion industry.

While the initial release features colors inspired by Mars, future colorways may explore other aspects of the Martian landscape. These could include the planet's ice caps and dust storms. Such variations will offer wearers more options. They will also further the hoodie's connection to the Red Planet.

History of Vollebak

Vollebak has made a name for itself as a trailblazer in the fashion sector. Since its founding, the company has prioritised making clothes that are more than merely wearable. It is robust and inventive as well. The business investigates the nexus between design and technology. Vollebak has distinguished itself from conventional fashion labels with this strategy.

The Mars hoodie shows how sustainability, technology, and fashion can work together. Vollebak advances future clothes with each new design. The hoodie is more than simply stylish. This is a step towards a green and tech-savvy wardrobe.