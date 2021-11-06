Wad-Free on 'Shark Tank': Cost, where to buy, and all about Cyndi Bray's ingenious product

The upcoming episode of ABC's Shark Tank will feature interesting start-ups such as Wad-Free, Beulr, SPERGO and Wedfuly.

The hit business-themed show, Shark Tank, is back with another season with investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. With a good pitch, participants can win millions to expand their business.

One extremely interesting pitch this season will be Cyndi Bray's Wad-Free.

Laundry dries up 75% quicker than usual with Wad-Free

Wad-Free is a super-efficient laundry gadget that does away with problems such as tangling, twisting and balling-up of sheets, in both the washing machine and the dryer.

The U.S. manufactured product underwent testing at The Good Housekeeping Institute's Cleaning Lab and got an approval stamp.

Wad-Free not only saves time, money and energy but has many other benefits as well. It helps to keep the washing machine balanced, resulting in laundry coming out cleaner.

Laundry dries up 75% quicker, with very few wrinkles. The product reduces wear and tear on sheets and appliances. Wad-Free works on any size flat or fitted sheet.

If used correctly, the non-toxic innovation can last for years.

A combination of 2 Wad Preventers costs $18.99

One can shop for Wad-Free products at www.wadfree.com.

A package containing 2 Wad Preventers (Bed Sheet Detanglers) is enough for 2 flat or fitted sheets. The combo costs $18.99.

About the founder

Wad-Free founder Cyndi Bray, purchased a high-capacity, high-efficiency washer and dryer set but soon realized that laundering her soft furnishings would still be an all-day affair.

Despite spending tons of time and effort, her sheets always tangled up.

Bray solely designed and invented the first-ever wad preventer for the washing machine and dryer, although she had no prior experience in product development, engineering, or manufacturing.

Her determination made it possible to launch the product just 14 months after conceptualization, in June 2020.

In an interview, Cyndi Bray shared this about Wad-Free:

"In all honesty, there’s nothing I wish I had known before I took the plunge. I knew I was undertaking an all-consuming endeavor that was going to require constant attention and learning a wide range of things of which I had no experience. The pandemic added a whole level of complexity no one could have predicted, but I’ve pivoted quickly and tried to dodge obstacles before they happen."

Shark Tank's Season 13 Episode 6 will air on Friday, November 5 at 8.00 pm ET, on ABC.

