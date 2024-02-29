“Wait til they find out what happened to Kim”: Internet reacts to woman accusing Diddy of 1999 club shooting and Shyne’s alleged cover-up

The controversies keep piling up for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was hit with yet another s*xual assault lawsuit by a former male employee on February 26, 2024. On Wednesday, February 28, Natania Eboné Griffin, a victim of the infamous 1999 New York City nightclub shooting, alleged in a social media video that it was Diddy and not rapper Shyne who shot her in the face.

At the time, Shyne received a 10-year sentence, while Sean Combs was acquitted of all his initial charges. The allegations sent shockwaves through the internet as many exclaimed that they had a hunch that Shyne took the fall for Combs. Some even claimed that Combs' current downfall was karma for his treatment of his ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter. One X user said:

Netizens were left stunned (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens always believed that Shyne took the fall for Diddy

Social media users were stunned but not surprised by the allegation that Diddy shot people at the infamous 1999 New York nightclub shooting. People claimed they always knew Shyne had taken the fall for Sean Combs. Some even claimed that all the allegations coming out were Karma for Diddy's treatment of his late ex-girlfriend and former actress, Kim Porter.

Here are a few reactions to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post of Natania Eboné Griffin's revelation.

Netizens claimed that they already knew (Image via Instagram)

Netizens claimed that they already knew (Image via Instagram)

Netizens claimed that they already knew (Image via Instagram)

Netizens claimed that they already knew (Image via Instagram)

"I watched him fire the gun. I've said it all this time": Natania Eboné Griffin

In 1999, three people were left injured in a shooting at a club in New York. Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was there along with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and rapper Jamal Barrow, popularly known as Shyne, Combs' then protégé, were arrested for allegedly shooting the victims. However, Combs was acquitted of all the charges against him, while Shyne was charged with a ten-year sentence.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Natania Eboné Griffin, one of the three victims of the shooting, released a video on social media dropping the bombshell claim that it was Diddy who had shot her in the face and not Shyne. She maintained that she had told everyone for 24 years, including the surgeon who operated on her face, that it was Sean Combs who had shot her with a 9-millimeter hollow point bullet.

"I watched him fire the gun. I've said it all this time."

She claimed that the surgeon even testified in court that while the doctors were putting her under, she was screaming that Puffy shot her in the face. She further alleged that Diddy successfully paid off everyone involved in the case, including the club owners and the bouncer, to say otherwise.

Not only did Diddy allegedly shoot her face, but the woman also alleged that he set off a "course of harassment" against her for the past 24 years. She also had a reason as to why he allegedly did so.

"Prior to Cassey, I was the only person to be victimized by him and then to successfully sue him and get paid, and he had to pay me out of his pocket. He has never gotten over that."

She declared,

"As god as my witness, I will not stop until you suffer every single iota of punishment, until I have every second of recompense that you took from me, for every tear that I had to cry or my children had to cry, I am going to get a million back from you."

Natania began her video by talking about the latest SA lawsuit against Diddy, filed by former male employee Lil Rod, on Monday, February 26, 2024. According to All Hip Hop, Rod alleged in the lawsuit that Sean Combs had bragged about shooting up the New York nightclub in 1999 and making Shyne take the fall.