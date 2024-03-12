Wallows 2024 "Model" world tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Wallows 2024 "Model" world tour is scheduled to be held from August 6, 2024 to October 22, 2024, in venues across North America as well as Europe and the UK. The tour is in support of their eponymous third studio album, Model, which is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2024 via Atlantic Records.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Portland, Nashville, Amsterdam, Paris, and Edinburgh, among others. Wallows announced the tour via a post on the official Instagram page on March 11, 2024.

Wallows' artist presale for the tour will be available from March 12, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and is currently ongoing for the Europe tour dates. Said presale can be accessed by signing up on the official website of the band or via the Seated page of the tour.

Further, there will be a Live Nation presale available on select tour dates from March 14, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code KEY. Simultaneously, several other presales, including Ticketmaster and individual venue presales, will also be available.

General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article, but they can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the aforementioned official website of the band when made available.

Wallows 2024 "Model" world tour dates and venues explored

Wallows will start their album world tour with a North America edition in mid 2024, followed by their Europe and UK tour in the latter half of the year. On both legs of the tour, Wallows will be joined by special guests BENEE.

BENEE is a Kiwi singer-songwriter best known for her debut studio album, Hey U X, which was released on November 13, 2020 via Republic Records and peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Wallows 2024 "Model" world tour is given below:

August 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

August 7, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 8, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

August 9, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Treetfort Music Hall

August 11, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 12, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 13, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel Entertainment Center

August 15, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 16, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 17, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

August 19, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 20, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

August 22, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 23, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

August 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 28, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

August 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 31, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 2, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 3, 2024 – Saint Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

September 5, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Sandy, Utah at The Plaza at America First Field

September 8, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 9, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 10, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

September 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

October 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

October 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith

October 7, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

October 10, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

October 11, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

October 12, 2024 – Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg at Den Atelier

October 14, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

October 16, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at O2 Academy

October 18, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall

October 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 22, 2024 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

Aside from their own world tour, Wallows will also join blink-182 on their 2023-24 world tour performance across the Americas in late March and early April 2024.