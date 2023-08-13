Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn on Apple TV+- Release date, synopsis, and more 

Apple TV's upcoming documentary, Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, is set to premiere on August 25, 2023. It focuses on the life of former Nissan and Renault CEO.

Carlos Ghosn faced multiple money laundering charges in Japan and planned a daring escape to his home country, Lebanon. The exclusive documentary includes multiple exclusive interviews from the controversial man himself.

Ghosn's escape from Japan was carried out while under house arrest, and involved traveling in a large box on a private jet.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn will focus on the controversial story of the former Nissan and Renault CEO

The documentary sheds light on the events that led to Ghosn's arrest by Japanese authorities in 2018. Accused of under-reporting his income, diverting corporate funds for personal use, and misusing company money, Ghosn was initially put under house arrest. The Auto Industry magnate denied the allegations and planned a daring escape that garnered international attention.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is the second documentary in recent times to explore Ghosn's life. Netflix's Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn came out in October 2022 and majorly relied on archival footage and interviews with Ghosn’s associates.

Ghosn was the CEO of Nissan and Renault simultaneously and was regarded as the chief architect behind the partnership of the two companies. The alliance eventually became the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Carlos Ghosn was considered to be one of the most daring leaders in the Auto Industry and his fall from grace surprised the world.

Ghosn's journey through the ranks of the auto industry was almost like a real-life movie. Rising from Nissan's Chief Operating Officer to becoming the CEO of both Nissan and Renault simultaneously, his influence on the industry was immense.

Apart from playing a part in forging powerful partnerships, Ghosn was known for his bold and visionary plans and was highly regarded worldwide. However, his triumphs were countered by allegations that ended up hurting his legacy.

The documentary will include interviews from Carlos Ghosn. (Image via Apple TV)

The documentary claims to follow Ghosn's path right from his incredible success, to the charges, and the eventual arrest. The Lebanon native had ended up planning his escape while under house arrest.

He was helped by a local father and son duo, who are also confirmed to be part of the documentary. Fleeing to Lebanon served two purposes. Apart from being his homeland, Lebanon also didn't have an extradition treaty with Japan. This meant that Ghosn effectively escaped punishment.

However, in the aftermath of his escape, most of Ghosn's allies in Japan faced severe consequences. Michael and Peter Taylor were both sentenced to prison despite Ghosn himself escaping.

In June 2023, Ghosn ended up filing a lawsuit against his former company Nissan. The lawsuit had multiple charges, including defamation, slander, and libel.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn will be released in late August. (Image via CBS)

The documentary will also shed light on previously unknown details about the escape. Carlos Ghosn continues to be a figure that polarizes opinion around the world, and his fall from grace had a telling effect on the overall auto industry.

With the release date edging closer, fans for now will have to contend with the promising trailer that was released by Apple TV. Promising a range of unfiltered and exclusive content including interviews from Ghosn himself, the artists that have worked on the documentary add another layer of intrigue for fans.