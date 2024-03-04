"WAR is not FASHION": Latest Vogue Ukraine cover sparks debate online

Vogue Ukraine has found itself in deep waters as the latest cover image of the magazine has infuriated many social media users. The newest edition of the magazine shows model Karina Mazyar dressed in military clothes, with others in military dresses as well in the background.

The image of the photoshoot was released by Vogue on Instagram, where they shared the details for Vogue Ukraine Edition 5 and explained how the entire shoot took place. The magazine stated that Brett Lloyd, the author of the shoots, visited Kyiv, and Kharkiv, near the front line in Kostyantynivka, to carry out research for this shoot.

They also mentioned this edition being dedicated to “people and causes that inspire.” From Ukrainian designers to artists and many more, Vogue has apparently tried to represent and involve Ukrainian people in their latest edition.

The magazine also shared information about the key people involved, which included Brett Lloyd's role as the key person for photography, while Sasha Vetrova was in charge of hair and makeup.

However, as soon as the picture of the feature went viral, it drew a lot of criticism from the masses as people were infuriated to see the magazine using war as its subject. One social media user also pointed out how "WAR is not FASHION."

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @arthurymerlin/ X)

“Why have to celebrate war?”: Social media users lash out at Vogue for using models in military dresses

Topics related to the Ukraine war often become a controversy on social media. However, netizens believe Vogue’s newest cover showing a model dressed up in military clothes has rightfully sparked outrage on multiple platforms.

As the magazine shared the picture of the cover on social media, many commented on how they felt war should not be celebrated and depicted in the way that the magazine has shown.

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Social media users lashed out at the magazine for their latest cover showing a model dressed as a military personnel. (Image via @VogueUkraine/ Instagram)

Although some people have expressed their support for the photoshoot's concept, Vogue has, nonetheless, continued to receive massive backlash. The magazine has remained silent on the controversy.