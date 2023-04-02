War Sailor on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix's latest Norwegian series, titled War Sailor, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The movie centers around a sailor who is working on a ship with his best friend.

However, their lives take a shocking turn after World War II begins. The rest of the show depicts their efforts to survive amidst the brutal conditions as they try to return home.

The miniseries stars Kristoffer Joner in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying key supporting roles. It is written and directed by Gunnar Vikene.

Netflix's War Sailor trailer promises a gripping war drama about survival and family

The official trailer for War Sailor offers a glimpse of the numerous devastating events set to unfold in the war drama as two people look to survive the brutal conditions of World War II, trying to get back home to their beloved families. The trailer opens on a dramatic note with a voiceover that says:

''All this time drifting by, billowing into something terrifyingly huge.''

A description then reads:

''In WWII over 30, 000 Norwegian sailors were put on the front line. This was Norway's most significant contribution to the Allied war effort. Half of the Norwegian ships were sunk.''

Overall, the trailer briefly depicts a number of key moments from the series without giving away any major spoilers. A short description of the series, according to Netflix's Tudum, reads:

''Close friends Alfred and Sigbjørn are working on a cargo vessel in the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. Out of necessity, everyone on the ship becomes civilian fighters on the front lines of the war, battling against the Germans — who at any moment could attack from their submarines.''

The synopsis further reads:

''While the men fight, Alfred’s wife, Cecilia, and their three children struggle to survive in occupied Norway. As bombs drop, Alfred and Sigbjørn wonder if their homes will still be there when — or if — they return.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can expect a powerful war drama that explores several complex themes like the brutality and futility of war, family, survival, and many others.

War Sailor reportedly features a total of three episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day on April 2, 2023.

A quick look at War Sailor cast

Actor Kristoffer Joner essays the lead role of Alfred in War Sailor. Alfred seems to be the protagonist of the film who's trying his best, along with his friend, to survive the devastating realities of war and return home after World War II breaks out.

The story is told from Alfred's point of view and it'll be interesting to see how his character is explored. Kristoffer Joner is known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like The Machinery, The Quake, and Dear Dad, to name a few.

Apart from Kristoffer Joner, the series also features actors like Pål Sverre Hagen, Ine Marie Wilmann, and Alexandra Gjerpen, among many others.

